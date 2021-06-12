Authorities limit the hajj to 60,000 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and other news from around the world.
The annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca next month will be limited to 60,000 people and limited to people living in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi press agency said on Saturday, as authorities maintain strict restrictions on an event that typically attracts millions of people from around the world each year.
The event was almost completely abandoned last year, when only around 1,000 people were able to participate in the ritual with required social distancing and masks.
The hajj, which all physically and financially capable Muslims are expected to perform at least once, is due to begin in mid-July, and attendance will be limited to pilgrims who have been vaccinated and are between 18 and 65 years old, the said. ‘Press Agency.
Saudi authorities said last month that the ritual would not return to normal this year. Fahad Nazer, spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington, said on Twitter that there would be “preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims.”
The decision, which has been attributed to the Hajj and Umrah ministry, will be a disappointment for many Muslims, who often save and wait years to make the pilgrimage in the hope of obtaining a visa for the hajj. Obtaining a place can be difficult as demand is exceptionally high and Saudi Arabia limits the number of pilgrims who can come from each country each year.
Saudi Arabia has reported 7,537 coronavirus deaths, according to a New York Times database. It recently reopened to international air travel, but also said vaccination will be mandatory to enter most buildings and public transport from August.
In other news from around the world:
-
In France, officials granted a exemption from the country’s pandemic curfew Friday night, allowing 5,000 fans to stay for the remainder of the Roland-Garros semi-final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
-
In the USA, fully vaccinated lawmakers and staff in the House of Representatives will no longer be required to wear a mask or maintain a six-foot social distancing, following updated guidelines published on Friday of the attending physician of Congress.
-
In Canada, 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine have been rejected by the country’s health products regulator due to contamination issues in the US factory that produced it.
-
In Brazil, at least a dozen players and staff of the Venezuelan national football team tested positive for coronavirus a day before playing against Brazil in the opening game of the Copa America soccer championship.
-
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, The country’s president, Félix Tshisekedi, said on Saturday that hospitals in the country’s capital, Kinshasa, were “overwhelmed,” Reuters reported. Congo Friday reported one of its highest daily case totals since the start of the pandemic.