Authorities limit the hajj to 60,000 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and other news from around the world.

The annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca next month will be limited to 60,000 people and limited to people living in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi press agency said on Saturday, as authorities maintain strict restrictions on an event that typically attracts millions of people from around the world each year.

The event was almost completely abandoned last year, when only around 1,000 people were able to participate in the ritual with required social distancing and masks.

The hajj, which all physically and financially capable Muslims are expected to perform at least once, is due to begin in mid-July, and attendance will be limited to pilgrims who have been vaccinated and are between 18 and 65 years old, the said. ‘Press Agency.

Saudi authorities said last month that the ritual would not return to normal this year. Fahad Nazer, spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington, said on Twitter that there would be “preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims.”