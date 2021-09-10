Austrian man hid his mother’s body in a cellar to get a pension (police)

The 66-year-old man mummified the body and kept it in the cellar for more than a year to collect his welfare benefits, police said.

A man admitted to bandaging and refrigerating the corpse of his deceased mother to conceal her death from Austrian authorities and to continue receiving benefits.

Local police said on Thursday they had discovered the body of the 89-year-old man in a house near Innsbruck in Austria’s Tyrol region.

The woman, who reportedly died in June last year of natural causes, was kept in a cellar by her 66-year-old son. The man has since pocketed a total of 50,000 euros ($ 59,000) in social assistance on his behalf.

“He made sure there was no smell or nuisance.” Helmut Gufler, head of the police’s social security fraud unit, told public broadcaster ORF Tirol.

The body was refrigerated with regularly exchanged ice packs while bodily fluids were absorbed with bandages.

When he ran out of these things “he covered his mother with kitty litter and eventually the corpse was mummified,” Gufler said.

The suspect, who has no income, said during questioning that he did not want to give up his mother’s money. It is believed he was not able to afford the funeral or keep the house he shared with his mother without the monthly allowance.

The scheme had started to unravel when his brother came for a visit and he claimed their mother was in the hospital afterwards.

A new postman who was responsible for delivering his mother’s allowances each month had also demanded to see the beneficiary.

Faced with his refusal, the postman reported the case to the authorities, who discovered the body on Saturday.

An autopsy ruled out the possibility that he murdered his mother. However, he is charged with benefit fraud and concealing a corpse.