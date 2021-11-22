World
Austria returns to Covid lockdown after violent protests in Europe – Times of India
VIENNA: Austria has returned to a partial lockdown of the most dramatic Covid-19 restrictions seen in Western Europe in months after a weekend of virus violence rocked several cities on the continent.
The Alpine nation is also imposing a broad vaccination mandate from February 1, one of the few places in the world to announce such a measure to date.
Shops, restaurants and festive markets were closed on Monday, while its 8.9 million people are not allowed to leave their homes with a few exceptions, such as going to work, shopping for basic necessities and doing food. exercise as cases of viruses multiply.
Schools and kindergartens remain open, although parents have been urged to keep children at home where possible despite no distance learning during the three-week lockdown.
A parent, Catherine Pauser, said she always drops off her nine and eleven-year-old daughters, both recently vaccinated, at school.
“It’s a very confusing situation,” she told AFP.
The measures come after a weekend of violent clashes in several European cities – including Belgium and the Netherlands – where tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest the Covid measures.
Around 145 people have been arrested in the Netherlands during three days of unrest sparked by a Covid curfew, and on Sunday in Brussels, officers fired water cannons and tear gas during a protest which, according to the police, brought together 35,000 people.
Dutch Prime Minister Marc Rutte on Monday blasted “violence under the guise of protest”, saying he defended the right to demonstrate peacefully, but “will never allow idiots to use outright violence”.
And in Denmark over the weekend, around 1,000 protesters protested the government’s plan to reinstate a Covid pass for officials.
“People want to live,” said one of the organizers of the Dutch protests, Joost Eras. “This is why we are here.”
A crowd of 40,000 people marched through Vienna on Saturday to denounce the “dictatorship”, while some 6,000 people demonstrated in the city of Linz on Sunday.
The Vienna rally was organized by a far-right political party, and some protesters wore a yellow star indicating “not vaccinated,” mimicking the Star of David that the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust.
French troops headed to Guadeloupe on Sunday after a week of unrest over Covid measures, while Prime Minister Jean Castex was due to call a meeting in Paris with officials from the French Caribbean island.
Roads were blocked on Sunday after protesters defying the curfew looted and torched shops and pharmacies overnight, when police made 38 arrests and two members of the security forces were injured.
The violence comes as Covid infections escalate in Europe.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday issued a new appeal to citizens to get vaccinated.
“Probably by the end of this winter, as it is sometimes cynically said, just about everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” Spahn said, blaming “the highly contagious Delta variant”.
Austria’s move goes against previous promises that strict virus restrictions are a thing of the past.
Over the summer then chancellor Sebastien kurz declared the pandemic “over”.
But the cap on vaccination rates, the record number of cases and the increase in the death toll have forced the government to reverse these bold claims.
After taking office in October, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg criticized the “disgracefully low” vaccination rate – 66% against 75% in France – and banned non-injecting public spaces.
When that proved ineffective in quelling new infections, he announced a nationwide lockdown, with an assessment after 10 days.
Political analyst Thomas hofer blamed Schallenberg for keeping “the fiction” of a successfully contained pandemic for too long.
“The government has not taken seriously the warnings of a next wave,” he told AFP.
“The chaos is evident.”
