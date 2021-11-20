Austria braces for violence during mass protests against Covid measures.

Hundreds of people gathered in the heart of Vienna on Saturday, blowing whistles and holding up placards declaring their freedom in the Austrian capital a day after the country’s leaders announced a nationwide lockdown from next week and a warrant for vaccines to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Vienna police said 10 of the 11 protests recorded on Saturday involved protests against the measures, which aim to stop the galloping outbreak of the coronavirus in the country of nearly nine million people, more than a third of whom are unvaccinated .

Health authorities on Saturday reported 15,809 new cases in 24 hours, the latest record that is straining the Austrian health system.

Cries of “resistance” were heard from hundreds of people who had invaded the streets and gardens around Heldenplatz in front of the former Habsburg palace, during a demonstration promoted by the populist Freedom Party.