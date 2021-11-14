World
Austria: Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people – Times of India
BERLIN: Austrian government ordered a confinement for unvaccinated people from midnight Sunday to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country.
The ruling prohibits unvaccinated people over the age of 12 from leaving their homes, except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, walking – or getting vaccinated.
The authorities fear that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.
“It is our job as the government of Austria to protect the people ”, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore, we have decided that from Monday (…) there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”
The lockdown affects around 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million people, the APA news agency reported.
It does not apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet be officially vaccinated.
The lockdown will initially last 10 days and police have been asked to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said.
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination in Western Europe: only around 65% of the total population are fully vaccinated.
In recent weeks, the country has faced a worrying trend of infections. The country reported 11,552 new cases on Sunday; a week ago there were 8,554 new infections.
The seven-day infection rate is 775.5 new cases per 100,000 population.
By comparison, the rate is 289 in neighboring Germany, which has already sounded the alarm on the rising numbers.
