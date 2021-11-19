Austria announces confinement and vaccination mandate for all.

Austria will enter a national lockdown on Monday and impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate next February, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. This is the first such lockdown in a European country since spring and the first national vaccination mandate on the continent.

“Nobody wants a lockdown – lockdown is the very last resort, a crude instrument,” said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein. “A foreclosure is always an imposition, but it is the most reliable instrument we have to break this fourth wave.”

Most aspects of public life in Austria will be suspended for at least 10 days under the lockdown, which will affect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The measures, reminiscent of those European countries put in place before vaccines became available, follow other recent restrictions – including a lockdown for unvaccinated people and planned lockdowns in two states – which have little done to reduce the rate of infection.