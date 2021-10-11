Austria: a new chancellor replaces Kurz, victim of a scandal

Alexander Schallenberg, 52, succeeds his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, but the opposition warns against “no system change”.

Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as Austria’s new chancellor, replacing Sebastian Kurz, who resigned after being embroiled in a corruption scandal.

At Schallenberg’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said the government must restore public confidence eroded by Kurz’s allegations of wrongdoing.

“We all expect the government to get back to work and get things done together,” Van der Bellen said.

Schallenberg belongs to Kurz’s conservative Austrian People’s Party, which heads the Austrian coalition government.

The 52-year-old was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs. Career diplomat Michael Linhart, 63, was sworn in to replace him at Monday’s ceremony.

“No change to the Kurz system”

The appointments came after Kurz announced on Saturday that he would step down in a bid to defuse a political crisis that erupted last week.

He and nine others – including high-ranking associates – are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption and bribery.

The Greens, the junior partner of Kurz’s conservatives, had claimed the head of the 35-year-old in response to the scandal.

Kurz, who has denied wrongdoing, proposed Schallenberg, a move the Greens accepted.

Schallenberg has been loyal to Kurz and shares his hard line to curb migration, but has a background in diplomacy rather than partisan politics.

Austria’s political opposition said the new leader would simply continue to do his predecessor’s orders.

“All opposition parties agree that there is no change in the Kurz system,” Kai Jan Krainer of the Social Democrats, who was part of a parliamentary commission of inquiry which examined possible corruption under a previous Kurz government.

“He still has all the tricks in his hands and Chancellor-designate Schallenberg is part of this Kurz system,” said Jan Krainer.

Kurz retains his role as party leader

Kurz and his relatives are accused of trying to secure his ascension to the leadership of his party and the country using manipulated polls and friendly media reports, funded with public money.

Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then Chancellor in 2017.

Although he left his post as chancellor, he retained his role as party leader and became the leader of his parliamentary group.

President Van der Bellen, who oversees the transitional periods, apologized to the nation on Sunday for the impression given by the text messages sent by Kurz and other Tory officials who are part of the prosecutors’ investigation.

In some of the exchanges, widely reported by Austrian media, Kurz contradicts his public statements and makes seemingly cynical gestures behind the scenes.

He regretted the wording of certain texts in his resignation speech on Saturday.