Australia’s third largest city Brisbane enters COVID containment

Millions of residents of the city and several other neighborhoods will be placed under stay-at-home orders from Saturday afternoon for three days.

Australia’s third-largest city, Brisbane, and other parts of the state of Queensland will enter an instant COVID lockdown from Saturday, as authorities rush to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.

Millions of people in the city and several other areas will be placed under stay-at-home orders starting Saturday afternoon for three days, Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said.

“The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move fast, be quick and be strong,” Miles said.

There were now seven cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Queensland mainly linked to a student, her family and a guardian, but authorities were still trying to trace the source of the outbreak, Miles said.

In the city’s “tightest lockdown”, residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, including grocery shopping and exercise.

Brisbane’s instant lockdown came as Australia’s largest city, Sydney and the surrounding area, completed its fifth week of lockdown as authorities struggled to stop the spread of a Delta variant outbreak.

“We can’t afford to be complacent just because we’ve done so well so far. We all have to comply with these restrictions, ”said Miles.




