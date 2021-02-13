Australia’s ‘rebel Reverend’ goes viral with liberal barbed wire posts

He still uses the sign to communicate his beliefs, with perhaps a little less spit and vinegar. Last Sunday, one side of the board read ‘keeping Gosford nuclear-free’, a position unlikely to generate much controversy here. The other side, however, has shown that it is still not opposed to the idea of ​​launching a partisan punch: “putting the far right on the terrorism list”.

“You’re caught in the vortex,” he says of his time in the spotlight. “People appreciate what you say and you become one of those voices.”

“The common ground is hard,” he added, leaning back in his chair, revealing red socks under his black and white coat. “We only hear the extremes.”

With his short, spiky hair and a neat beard, Father Bower, 58, has something of the wombat about him – another wild Australian, though often adorable. He’s not afraid to swear, joke about old hangovers, or deliver a barefoot sermon. He is a priest at home in the mud of existence.

He was raised in an agricultural area north of Sydney, adopted and raised by cattle ranchers. Her adoptive father died when Father Bower was 13, and his teenage years were mainly spent working – on the land and as a butcher. It’s a story he never completely abandoned; “The Ethical Omnivore” sits next to religious texts on his office bookcase.

The dislocation of being adopted, a fact he said he always knew but only began to be fully addressed in his twenties, motivated him to seek God and the priesthood.

“It was part of my identity search,” he said. “He came with a title and a uniform.”

Many of his parishioners found Father Bower and the church where he served as rector for more than two decades by seeing the messages on the sign outside – not by passing on the road, but by spotting them on Facebook.