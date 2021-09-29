Australia’s Daintree Forest returned to Indigenous owners

Australia’s Daintree Rainforest – a world-famous travel destination and, about 180 million years ago, one of the oldest forests in the world – was one of four national parks returned to their traditional owners on Wednesday in under an agreement signed with the State of Queensland. government.

Nearly 400,000 acres of land in northeastern Australia, made up of dense forests, sprawling mountain ranges and white sand beaches, have been returned to the eastern aborigines of Kuku Yalanji, who are believed to have lived in the region for over 50,000 years.

“The culture of the oriental people of Kuku Yalanji is one of the oldest living cultures in the world and this agreement recognizes their right to own and manage their country, to protect their culture and to share it with visitors as they become leaders in the tourism industry, ”Meaghan Scanlon, Queensland Environment Minister said in a statement declaration.

In addition to Daintree, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ngalba-bulal, Kalkajaka and Hope Islands National Parks will be jointly managed by the Eastern People of Kuku Yalanji and the Government of Queensland. The government said in a statement that the parks would be “ultimately only and fully managed by the people of eastern Kuku Yalanji.”