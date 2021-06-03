World
Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak eases – Times of India
SYDNEY: Australia Victoria The state reported just three new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, its smallest single-day increase in more than a week, a day after an instant lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne been extended for a week.
Australia’s second most populous state has suffered four closures since the start of the pandemic, the longest for more than 100 days at the end of last year.
Under increasing pressure and with elections likely within a year, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison Thursday announced a plan to pay up to A $ 500 ($ 387) per week to people in lockdown.
Morrison said the payments would be made to people over the age of 17 who cannot work from home and have less than A $ 10,000 in cash.
Australia introduced a wage subsidy program at the start of the pandemic, but it ended in March and the government has resisted calls for a temporary reintroduction of the measure.
Instant closures, international and regional border restrictions and strict social distancing rules have largely helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, at 30,130 cases and 910 deaths.
But Morrison is criticized for a slow rollout of the vaccine and its refusal to help state governments build COVID-19 quarantine centers, instead of relying on the quarantine of hotels where lax security has allowed the virus to spread.
Melbourne’s latest outbreak has been attributed to a traveler, returning from overseas, who left quarantine at a hotel in the state of South australia after testing negative but later testing positive in Melbourne.
Melbourne has now been on hold for seven days, which is expected to last until June 10, with authorities saying the highly contagious variant of the virus, first detected in India, could spread uncontrollably.
Although Victoria’s daily cases remained in single digits for a week, officials fear that even minimal contact could help spread the variant. The three cases came from record daily tests of more than 57,500 people, bringing the total number of infections in the outbreak to 63.
Lockdown rules in parts of Victoria outside Melbourne will be relaxed from Thursday evening due to the lack of cases there, although restrictions on home gatherings will remain and masks must be worn indoors anywhere outside of your home.
Melbourne’s five million residents, however, will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, shopping, exercise, or to be vaccinated against Covid-19 until the end of next week.
“We don’t do it because we want to, we don’t do it because it’s a choice. We do it because we have to do it,” Acting Prime Minister of Victoria James told reporters. Merlino.
New South Wales The state, which shares a border with Victoria, is on high alert after an infected traveler from Melbourne visited some tourist sites about two weeks ago, sending authorities rushing to track contacts.
Almost a dozen places have been listed as hotspots.
The vaccine rollout in Australia has been slow in part due to a lack of urgency in the community as COVID-19 has been largely eliminated and concerns about the rare cases of blood clots due to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
AstraZeneca vaccine is only given to people aged 50 and over in Australia. The government reported on Thursday that there were eight new confirmed or probable cases involving severe blood clots with low platelet counts, bringing the total to 41 confirmed or probable cases.
Australia’s second most populous state has suffered four closures since the start of the pandemic, the longest for more than 100 days at the end of last year.
Under increasing pressure and with elections likely within a year, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison Thursday announced a plan to pay up to A $ 500 ($ 387) per week to people in lockdown.
Morrison said the payments would be made to people over the age of 17 who cannot work from home and have less than A $ 10,000 in cash.
Australia introduced a wage subsidy program at the start of the pandemic, but it ended in March and the government has resisted calls for a temporary reintroduction of the measure.
Instant closures, international and regional border restrictions and strict social distancing rules have largely helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, at 30,130 cases and 910 deaths.
But Morrison is criticized for a slow rollout of the vaccine and its refusal to help state governments build COVID-19 quarantine centers, instead of relying on the quarantine of hotels where lax security has allowed the virus to spread.
Melbourne’s latest outbreak has been attributed to a traveler, returning from overseas, who left quarantine at a hotel in the state of South australia after testing negative but later testing positive in Melbourne.
Melbourne has now been on hold for seven days, which is expected to last until June 10, with authorities saying the highly contagious variant of the virus, first detected in India, could spread uncontrollably.
Although Victoria’s daily cases remained in single digits for a week, officials fear that even minimal contact could help spread the variant. The three cases came from record daily tests of more than 57,500 people, bringing the total number of infections in the outbreak to 63.
Lockdown rules in parts of Victoria outside Melbourne will be relaxed from Thursday evening due to the lack of cases there, although restrictions on home gatherings will remain and masks must be worn indoors anywhere outside of your home.
Melbourne’s five million residents, however, will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, shopping, exercise, or to be vaccinated against Covid-19 until the end of next week.
“We don’t do it because we want to, we don’t do it because it’s a choice. We do it because we have to do it,” Acting Prime Minister of Victoria James told reporters. Merlino.
New South Wales The state, which shares a border with Victoria, is on high alert after an infected traveler from Melbourne visited some tourist sites about two weeks ago, sending authorities rushing to track contacts.
Almost a dozen places have been listed as hotspots.
The vaccine rollout in Australia has been slow in part due to a lack of urgency in the community as COVID-19 has been largely eliminated and concerns about the rare cases of blood clots due to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
AstraZeneca vaccine is only given to people aged 50 and over in Australia. The government reported on Thursday that there were eight new confirmed or probable cases involving severe blood clots with low platelet counts, bringing the total to 41 confirmed or probable cases.