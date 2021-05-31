Australia’s ‘biggest climate polluter’ sues Greenpeace

Canberra, Australia – Greenpeace Australia Pacific will stand against Australia’s largest power producer AGL Energy Ltd on Wednesday after AGL accused the environmental organization of abusing copyright and trademark laws.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific used the AGL logos in a satirical advertising campaign launched in early May 2021. The campaign was developed to promote a new report from Greenpeace Australia Pacific which aimed to raise awareness that AGL is the ‘biggest climate polluter ‘from Australia.

The campaign features the AGL logo alongside that of Greenpeace. AGL’s legal team will argue in court that this infringes both trademark and copyright law in Australia.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific states that the advertisements are clearly satirical in nature and that no one can be led to believe that these are official AGL promotional material.

“By parodying the AGL brand in our advertising campaign, we want to draw the public’s attention to the fact that while AGL presents the public with a forward-looking, renewable energy-focused façade, it is responsible for more of climate pollution than any other business in the world. the country, ”Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior campaigner Glenn Walker told Al Jazeera.

“Despite being the largest operator of coal-fired power plants in Australia, AGL enjoys an undeserved reputation as a leading renewable energy organization.

“The AGL brand is a false front and a ripe target for satire.”

Australia’s “dirtiest polluter”

AGL generates and supplies electricity in several Australian states.

It provides electricity to almost a third of Australian households and has a generating capacity of over 11,000 megawatts, which represents around 20% of Australia’s national energy market.

But it relies heavily on coal-fired power stations to produce this electricity.

Katrina Bullock, General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific and Glenn Walker, Campaign Manager, with Managing Director David Ritter (center) [Courtesy of James Zadro/Greenpeace]

According to its own data, up to 85% of the company’s electricity comes from coal. Only 10% came from renewable energies in 2020.

Despite this, AGL, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), is increasingly promoting itself as an environmentally friendly company. Its advertising media boast of being “just behind renewable energies” and of being “the largest ASX-listed investor in renewable energies”.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s campaign specifically targets these allegations. The group claims that AGL is in fact “Australia’s largest domestic contributor to climate change”, responsible for more than 42 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019-2020.

Claims are supported by data from the Australian Government’s Clean Energy Regulator[1]. Statistics from the agency’s National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting show that AGL’s emissions represent more than 8 percent of Australia’s total emissions, more than double the amount of Australia’s next largest emitter.

Katrina Bullock, general counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific, says it is notable that AGL does not deny the accusations.

“AGL does not refute the claim that they are Australia’s dirtiest polluter,” Bullock told Al Jazeera.

“AGL claims that the use of its logo in the [Greenpeace Australia Pacific] campaign was brand abuse, ”she said.

“But in Australia, trademark law is only broken if you use that particular mark in trade. This is an environmental campaign that does not sell any product or service.

In addition, lawyers point out that there is a “fair use exception” to copyright in Australia to allow satire and criticism. This means that copyrighted brand elements, such as logos, can be used for public comment.

Bullock described the affair as a “tactic of silence used to silence criticism and suppress it”.

“SLAPP costumes”

“This is a strategic litigation against public participation (SLAPP),” said Rebecca Gilsenan, senior counsel at Maurice Blackburn, the firm providing legal support to Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

“From a legal point of view, you have to ask yourself: does AGL really care about the use of its logo? Gilsenan asked.

“Or is it because Greenpeace calls them for greenwashing? “

Workers at AGL’s Liddell Power Station in Muswellbrook, New South Wales, Australia. The company planned to shut down the plant by 2022 but extended its life until April 2023, according to its website. [File: Dan Himbrechts/EPA]

A SLAPP lawsuit is a lawsuit that aims to intimidate critics into censoring themselves because of the heavy financial burden of building a legal defense. The main objective is for the critical individual or organization to give up their attacks.

“SLAPP disputes are well known in other countries, but they are not common in Australia,” Gilsenan explained. “These ‘SLAPP costumes’ are a deterrent to the campaign as well as anyone else who might want to criticize [AGL’s] Activities. “

AGL refutes the allegations, arguing that the case is only aimed at preventing “illegal use of the AGL trademark”.

“AGL does not intend to stifle public debate,” an AGL spokeswoman said in a comment to Al Jazeera. “We reserve the right, however, to defend our trademark under Australian law.”

AGL first contacted Greenpeace Australia Pacific a day after the campaign was launched, sending out a cease and desist letter. A lawsuit was launched shortly after, AGL seeking an urgent injunction against Greenpeace Australia Pacific to stop use of the AGL trademark.

The case was heard within days, but the court dismissed the request and did not order the documents to be withdrawn.

What happens next depends on the outcome of the June 2 hearing.

SLAPP fits rare in Australia

The last major SLAPP lawsuit in Australia dates back to 2005. Logging company Gunns sued 20 individuals and organizations for allegedly disrupting their operations through vandalism and assault on workers.

Gunns claimed the defendants cost the company jobs and profits. The defendants, including then-Australian Green leader Bob Brown, argued they were simply protecting the environment.

Gunns eventually dropped his claims against several of the critics after five years, and the Victoria Supreme Court ordered payment of the defendants’ costs. All other complaints have been resolved.

“The freedom to express oneself, as well as the well-being of the forests, is compromised by this action,” Brown said in 2007. “Instead of the forest industry being blamed [for breaching environmental law], it is those who want to enforce our national environmental legislation who are before the courts.

Former Greens leader Bob Brown (left), a veteran environmentalist, was the target of a SLAPP lawsuit by Gunns, a logging company, in 2005. He dropped his action after five years [File: Erik Anderson/EPA]

Only the Australian Capital Territory has legislation in place to discourage SLAPP prosecutions.

A potentially powerful precedent

The outcome of the AGL v Greenpeace Australia Pacific case could have a significant effect on public criticism in Australia.

“Winning this case would set a powerful precedent for how the fair dealing exception is used by the courts,” said Bullock of Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

“This case could define what would be considered fair use,” she explained. “It would allow people to satire and parody without fear of litigation.”

Other environmental and climate organizations are closely monitoring developments. Thirteen groups, including the Australian Conservation Foundation and Friends of the Earth Australia, signed a letter to AGL in late May, calling on the company to drop all lawsuits.

“We see this as a direct affront to freedom of expression and the ability of our organizations to hold companies to account on urgent climate action,” the letter said.

“We firmly believe that it is essential that charities, nonprofits, comedians and community members retain the right to criticize, parody and satirize companies by using their logo with the threat of prosecution. “