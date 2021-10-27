Australians will soon be allowed to travel freely abroad if they are fully vaccinated.
Australia’s Minister of Health announced on Wednesday that fully vaccinated residents would finally be allowed to travel abroad from November 1, a year and a half after the borders were closed to most inbound and outbound travel.
“Fully vaccinated Australians will not need an exemption to leave Australia,” Greg Hunt, the country’s health minister, told reporters in Canberra. He added that they could also return without restrictions.
The relaxed restrictions will be the first step in Australia plans to reopen international borders since their closure on March 20, 2020, separating families and leaving thousands of Australians blocked abroad.
The second step, Mr Hunt said, will allow students and essential workers to enter the country and ultimately reopen borders completely to tourists and other visitors.
“It’s exciting,” said Kelsey May, 25, an Australian who returned from Britain in March 2020 and separated from her partner since. But, added Ms May, “We’ve been told so much over the past 18 months that hasn’t come to fruition, we just want to see what happens.”
On Monday, health authorities also approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recalls for those 18 and older. They said the decision would make the country one of the most vaccinated places in the world.
Nationally, 62% of eligible Australians received two doses of the vaccine and 74% received one.
But Canberra, the capital, announced it had become the first jurisdiction in the country to fully immunize over 90 percent of eligible residents 12 years and over.