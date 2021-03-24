World
Australians warn of deadly spider ‘plague’ after flooding – Times of India
SYDNEY: A “plague” of the world’s most poisonous spiders could invade Sydney after torrential rains and flooding, the Australian Reptile Park said on Wednesday, warning that the deadly arachnids could take refuge in homes as they escaped the flood.
Relentless downpours caused extensive flooding New South Wales State, with parts of Sydney’s northwest suburbs still underwater.
Residents welcomed the sun on Wednesday after days of rain, only to receive an “urgent warning” to prepare for an influx of the deadly funnel-shaped spider, which is endemic to the Sydney area.
“The warm weather ahead and the high humidity levels are the perfect storm for a BOOM funnel-shaped spider in the coming days,” park superintendent Tim Faulkner said in a statement.
“With the incredible flooding that we have experienced in the Greater Sydney area, they have been forced out of their habitat and seek refuge in drier areas,” he added.
“Unfortunately, that could mean they will find their way into residential homes very soon.”
Images of thousands of spiders fleeing flood waters have already gone viral on social media in recent days, terrifying arachnophobes as masses of eight-legged creatures invaded fences and buildings.
Sydney’s funnel webs are widely feared for their notoriously poisonous and fast-acting venom, with 13 deaths recorded per bite.
However, no one would have died since the introduction of an anti-venom program in the early 1980s.
The Australian Reptile Park – which provides life-saving antivenom – has encouraged people who “feel safe enough to do so” to catch and deliver wandering funnel-shaped spiders to designated collection centers.
