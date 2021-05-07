World

Australians in India will be allowed to return home from May 15

Australia will resume repatriation flights for Australian nationals to India after May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

The recovery will end a travel ban which made it a criminal offense for citizens and residents of Australia to enter the country from India. No other democratic nation has issued a similar ban on all arrivals.

Australians who test positive for the coronavirus will not be allowed to travel, officials said, and the government has introduced a pre-departure testing regime in India with the aim of catching infections before they reach the Australia.

Critics of the travel ban have accused the government of racism and insensitivity, but officials said the restrictions were necessary to prevent transmission of the devastating epidemic in India.

Australian officials initially said anyone attempting to return from India faces up to five years in prison and nearly A $ 60,000 ($ 46,300). But as the measure has come under heavy criticism this week, Mr Morrison said it was “highly unlikely” that those seeking to return home would actually risk jail.


