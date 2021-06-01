Australian softball players are the first Olympic athletes to arrive in Japan.

The Australian national women’s softball team on Tuesday became the first international female competitor to arrive in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, showing confidence in a besieged event fighting a coronavirus epidemic and growing public opposition.

The 23 players and 10 staff, all vaccinated against Covid-19, landed at Narita International Airport outside Tokyo and were on their way to the city of Ota, where they will train before move to the Olympic Village on July 17.

The team, known as the Aussie Spirit, must strictly limit its movements as Japan attempts to contain a prolonged fourth wave of coronavirus. Friday the The Japanese government extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures until June 20. In other prefectures, including Gunma, where Australian players will train, emergency measures reducing opening hours and business capacity at some venues are expected to expire on June 13.

New daily infections have fallen by more than 40% in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database, but Japan still records more than 3,500 cases per day, the most since January.