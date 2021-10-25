Australian Prime Minister to adopt net zero target at COP26

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australia will pledge to reach a net zero carbon goal by 2050 but will not increase its 2030 target at an upcoming UN climate summit in Scotland Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Morrison’s Liberal-led Conservative government was narrowly re-elected in 2019 with climate policy that opposed the 2050 net zero target adopted by the opposition center-left Labor Party.

Morrison wrote in an opinion piece published in the Australian News Corp on Tuesday that his government will effectively commit to achieving the net zero target by 2050, but will not increase its electoral commitment to reduce emissions between 26% and 28% from 2005 levels by 2030.

“I said we were going to hit and beat that goal and we will,” Morrison wrote.

Achieving the net zero commitment required political wrangling from Morrison’s ruling party, including winning the support of a junior member of the rural coalition – the Nationals party – with a number of concessions.

One of them was that Resources Minister Keith Pitt, who maintains Australia will continue to export coal for decades, was appointed the fifth Nationals Cabinet Minister. Morrison announced Pitt’s promotion on Monday.

Morrison will announce more details of the deal with the Nationals after they are explained to government lawmakers at a meeting later Tuesday in Parliament.

The conditions also include a government review every five years of the economic impacts of the net zero goal outside major cities. The first assessment would be delivered in 2023, reported the Australian newspaper.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham described the reviews as a “health check” of how various parts of Australia were being affected by the transition to net zero.

“What it will do is focus the mind of the government of the day very clearly on where additional investment may be needed to help make the transition,” Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the next summit in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26, praised Australia for its net zero ambition.

“It was very difficult for Australia because Australia relies very heavily on coal, a lot of carbon producing industries, and they did a heroic thing,” Johnson said, referring to the 2050 pledge.

However, Australia is likely to be criticized in Glasgow for its relatively low 2030 target. The United States has pledged reductions of 50 to 52% from 2005 levels. Britain has pledged to reduce emissions by 68% from 1990 levels.

Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquefied natural gas. The country is also one of the worst emitters of greenhouse gases per capita in the world due to its heavy reliance on coal energy.

COP26 will assess the progress made since countries agreed in the 2015 Paris agreement to limit warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The Glasgow meeting is widely seen as the last chance to keep global warming at 1.5 C (2.7 F) above pre-industrial levels.