Australian minister settles libel claim over ‘lying cow’ remark

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian Defense Minister settled a libel claim on Friday and agreed to pay damages to a former aide she called a ‘lying cow’ after the woman said she was raped in the Parliament building.

Minister Linda Reynolds retracted the remark made privately after lawyers for former assistant Brittany Higgins sent a letter last week to Ms Reynolds asking for a public apology for the “demeaning and disparaging” comment. The letter describes the remark as “defamatory of our client’s good character and impeccable reputation.” according to local information.

Last week Ms Reynolds posted a official apology, saying she had never questioned Ms. Higgins’ account. Friday, in a brief public statement, the minister retracted the comment she had “never intended” to make public.

“I didn’t mean it in the sense that it was understood,” Ms. Reynolds said.

It was not immediately clear how much Ms. Reynolds had agreed to pay in damages. In a text message, the minister’s office declined to disclose the amount. Ms Higgins did not immediately respond to calls or text messages asking for clarification. But she said in a press release that damages beyond the cost of his legal fees would go to a charity that supports victims of sexual assault.