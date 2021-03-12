Australian minister settles libel claim over ‘lying cow’ remark
MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian Defense Minister settled a libel claim on Friday and agreed to pay damages to a former aide she called a ‘lying cow’ after the woman said she was raped in the Parliament building.
Minister Linda Reynolds retracted the remark made privately after lawyers for former assistant Brittany Higgins sent a letter last week to Ms Reynolds asking for a public apology for the “demeaning and disparaging” comment. The letter describes the remark as “defamatory of our client’s good character and impeccable reputation.” according to local information.
Last week Ms Reynolds posted a official apology, saying she had never questioned Ms. Higgins’ account. Friday, in a brief public statement, the minister retracted the comment she had “never intended” to make public.
“I didn’t mean it in the sense that it was understood,” Ms. Reynolds said.
It was not immediately clear how much Ms. Reynolds had agreed to pay in damages. In a text message, the minister’s office declined to disclose the amount. Ms Higgins did not immediately respond to calls or text messages asking for clarification. But she said in a press release that damages beyond the cost of his legal fees would go to a charity that supports victims of sexual assault.
Ms Higgins said last month that she was assaulted by a colleague in the minister’s office two years ago, while working as a media adviser for Ms Reynolds. Ms Higgins said after telling the minister and other staff what happened, she felt she would lose her job if she reported it to the police and did not feel supported by Mrs. Reynolds. Ms. Higgins has since made a official complaint to the Australian police.
She also said that within days of being assaulted, she was interrogated by Ms Reynolds in the same room.
Last week, news.com.au reported that the Minister of Defense had called Ms Higgins a “lying cow” to staff in her office after Ms Higgins came forward. Some staff raised concerns at the time and Ms Reynolds apologized to them, saying it was a “stressful time,” according to news.com.au.
Ms Higgins said Ms Reynolds’ language of her was “further proof of the toxic work culture that occurs behind closed doors in Parliament.”
Responding to Friday’s retraction, Ms Higgins said in her statement: “I am glad the minister has now withdrawn her comments and I accept her apologies.” She added, “It has been an extremely difficult time for me and I want to reiterate that the only reason I have chosen to come forward is to help others.”