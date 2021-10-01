Australian Gladys Berejiklian steps down as Prime Minister of State following investigation

The New South Wales anti-corruption body is investigating a corruption allegation against a disgraced state lawmaker who had a secret relationship with the prime minister of the state.

Gladys Berejiklian, Prime Minister of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), abruptly resigned after the state’s corruption watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct which “constituted or implied a breach of public confidence”.

“I love my job… but I was not given any options,” Berejiklian said at a press conference on Friday, adding that the matters under investigation were “historical questions”.

“I categorically state that I have always acted with the highest level of integrity,” she said.

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in a statement posted on its website that it would hold further public hearings in connection with its ongoing investigation, Operation Keppel, on October 18.

This investigation has already learned that Berejiklian has a secret relationship with a state lawmaker who is at the center of his corruption investigation.

The ICAC statement indicates that the scope of the commission’s investigation has broadened to include “whether, between 2012 and 2018, MP Hon Gladys Berejiklian engaged in behavior that constituted or implied a breach of the trust of the public by performing public office in circumstances where she was in a position of conflict between her public duties and her private interest as a person who had a personal relationship with then-NSW MP Daryl Maguire ”.

The potential violation involved grant funding pledged to community organizations in the Maguire electorate of Wagga Wagga.

Maguire said during an investigation last year that he received envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash at his office in parliament as part of a scheme that allows Chinese nationals to fraudulently acquire visas.

Berejiklian also told the anti-corruption body last year that she had a “close personal relationship” with Maguire “around the 2015 state elections”.

She said she kept the relationship a secret because she was a “very private person”.

“My resignation as Prime Minister could not have come at a worse time, but the timing is totally out of my control as the ICAC has chosen to take this step during the most difficult weeks of the most difficult times of l history of New South Wales, ”she said. Friday.

Following her announcement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised Berejiklian, adding that she was a dear friend who had “shown heroic qualities” in her work.

“I know how trustworthy and respected she is by the people of NSW,” he added.

Berejiklian became Premier of New South Wales in January 2017 following the resignation of Mike Baird.

She has served in the State Parliament since 2003 and represents North Sydney and previously served as State Treasurer and Minister of Transport.