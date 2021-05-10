Australian company loses battle for Ugg brand

He also argued that uggs were once generic in the United States, with many entrepreneurs selling them across the country before they were filed, and that the term warranted protection in Australia similar to that of French ‘Champagne »And from the Greek« Feta ».

Today in business Update May 7, 2021, 1:12 p.m. ET

In 2019, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled in favor of Deckers, ruling that although ugg is a generic term in Australia, it does not have such a meaning in the United States. He also ruled that the term was not subject to the “foreign equivalents doctrine,” a legal guideline in the United States that states that foreign words for categories of articles cannot be trademarks, and that Mr. Oygur had willfully forged the Deckers mark. Mr. Oygur was ordered to pay $ 450,000.

Mr. Oygur challenged the decision in the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. In court documents filed before the appeal, his lawyers argued that the U.S. District Court used the wrong standards to judge whether something was generic. In his own documents, Deckers countered that the judge used the correct test and cited investigative evidence that most American consumers recognize Ugg as a brand.

The court issued its decision on Friday. He gave no reason.

Tom Garcia, the executive director of Deckers, said in a statement ahead of the verdict that the company believed the appeal was unfounded.

“Deckers welcomes fair competition,” he said. “However, this case was aimed at preventing American consumers from being deceived into purchasing counterfeit products that were offered for sale and sold online in the United States.”

Dean Wilkie, Lecturer in Branding and Marketing at the University of Adelaide, said: “In the Australian market, an ordinary person on the street, if you go up to them and tell yourself it’s right that this American brand stops? people who use “ugg” on sheepskin boots, most of us would be outraged because it doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t sound moral.