Australia will not bow to Chinese demands to resume talks (Foreign Minister) – Times of India
CANBERRA: Australia will not accept Chinese requests to change policy in order to restart bilateral negotiations, Foreign Minister Marise Payne noted.
“We have been informed by China that it will only engage in a high-level dialogue if we meet certain conditions. Australia does not impose any conditions on the dialogue. We cannot meet (their) conditions now.” , Payne said in a late speech. thursday at Canberra.
Relations with China, already stormy after Australia ban Huawei of its nascent 5G broadband network in 2018, has cooled further after Canberra last year called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China on last year.
China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian products, including wine and barley, and restricting imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes.
The Chinese Embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Payne’s speech.
Despite bilateral tensions, China remains Australia’s largest trading partner.
In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A $ 149 billion ($ 110.1 billion) worth of goods to China, down 0.6% from the previous year, but exports were supported by high prices for iron ore, the main trade element with China. .
