Australia to receive first doses of Moderna next month – Times of India
CANBERRA: Australian government says Modern next month will become the third Covid-19 vaccine available in Australia. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said the Australian vaccine regulator on Monday approved the Moderna vaccine for adults.
The first million doses will arrive in Australia at the end of September and 10 million doses of Moderna are expected to be delivered to Australia this year, health Minister, Greg Hunt, noted.
Australia lacks Pfizer vaccine and an overabundance of locally produced products AstraZeneca, which many refuse to take due to the low risk of blood clotting. New South Wales and Victoria States, where cities are stranded due to virus outbreaks, have stocks of more than a million unwanted doses of AstraZeneca, media reported.
Only 22% of adults in Australia’s population of 26 million had been fully vaccinated as of Monday. The government hopes to have provided a vaccine to every Australian adult who wants one by the end of the year.
