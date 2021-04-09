Australia to buy 20 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australia on Friday announced it had finalized an agreement to purchase an additional 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine as it swiftly moved away from its previous plan to rely primarily on the vaccine AstraZeneca.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the deal just hours after saying Australia would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 50.

He said the deal means Australia will receive a total of 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year, enough to immunize 20 million people in the country of 26 million.

Australia’s pivot came after the European Medicines Agency said this week it had found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, although regulators in the UK and the European Union have stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people.

After the European agency’s statement, Australian drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings on Thursday and recommended that the Pfizer vaccine become the vaccine of choice for people under the age of 50.

Morrison said there was no ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine and the risk of side effects was low. He said the change was made with great caution.

The pivot represents a significant change in Australia’s overall approach and is likely to delay plans to get everyone vaccinated by October.

An important part of Australia’s strategy has been the ability to manufacture its own vaccines at home and not rely on overseas shipments. He planned to manufacture some 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, enough for 25 million people. Australia had no plans to make other vaccines at home.

Even before the change, the government faced criticism for a deployment program that lagged behind those of most other developed countries. Australia has administered just over a million doses of the vaccine so far.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the deployment was a debacle and Australians needed certainty about when they would be vaccinated.

“This government has failed. This government couldn’t get a choko vine to climb over a back fence, ”Albanese told reporters, referring to a plant that produces pear-shaped fruit and grows easily in the Australian climate.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said there would be adjustments, but everyone would be safe and would be vaccinated.

Australia has succeeded in stemming the spread of the virus in the community, allowing life to continue as before the pandemic.

AstraZeneca noted that Australia’s decision to restrict the use of the vaccine was based on the absence of community transmission.

“Overall, regulatory agencies have reaffirmed that the vaccine offers a high level of protection against all severities of COVID-19 and that these benefits continue to far outweigh the risks,” the company said in a statement.