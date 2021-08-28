World
Australia records Covid-19 cases, driven by New South Wales – Times of India
SYDNEY: Australia reported a record 1,126 infectious coronaviruses on Saturday, the vast majority in New South Wales, the epicenter of the Delta-fueled outbreak.
More than half of Australians have been stranded for weeks as officials in Sydney and Melbourne, the country’s largest cities, and the capital Canberra struggle to quell the outbreak.
New South Wales, the most populous state and seat of Sydney, reported 1,035 locally acquired Covid-19 infections, breaking Thursday’s record of 1,029 as the outbreak that began in mid -June continues to grow.
Victoria has reported 64 cases, mostly in its capital Melbourne, and Australian Capital Territory which includes Canberra has had 26 infections. Queensland had one, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Michael kidd said a briefing.
Despite New South Wales’ record, state conservatives Liberal Party The government has said it will ease some restrictions next week, allowing weddings for five guests.
The state’s handling of the outbreak – which has nearly 14,700 active cases – has been criticized by authorities in neighboring Victoria, who have imposed tighter restrictions, believing the outbreak can be removed there.
“I am not sure that 1,000 cases a day is a sign of hope,” Victoria Minister of Health Martin Foley said of infections in New South Wales. “I’m pretty sure if you ask those ICU nurses in Sydney hospitals how they see the situation, that wouldn’t be an extremely rosy picture.”
After months of supply delays with the Pfizer gunfire and public unease over the AstraZeneca vaccine, Australia has rushed in recent weeks to vaccinate its population. At the current rate, 80% could be vaccinated by mid-November.
The federal government announced a plan last month that saw closures as a key to quelling outbreaks until 70% percent of the population is vaccinated and a gradual reopening of Australia’s borders when the number reaches 80% .
Only 33.7% of people over 16 have been fully vaccinated, but with some 49,800 cases and 993 deaths, Australia has kept its Covid-19 count relatively low.
Neighboring New Zealand, which was largely virus-free this year, is also battling a Delta outbreak, reporting 82 new locally acquired cases on Saturday, all in the Auckland epicenter, as the country remains under strict lockdown.
