Australia reacts to Facebook without news

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register to get it by email.

If you’re reading this, it’s not because someone you know posted it on Facebook. Although most readers of the Australia Letter come through their inbox, many people find our weekly dispatches through friends sharing on Facebook. Some people click on the links posted on the New York Times Australia Facebook page. But not more.

Since yesterday, Facebook no longer allows Australian users to display or publish news on the platform. This goes for local and international media organizations, including the New York Times. It also doesn’t allow Australian media organizations to publish content to users outside Australia – and all in response to an Australian bill that would require tech companies to pay publishers for it. articles seen on their platforms.

It’s no secret that most media companies (including the New York Times) get a substantial portion of their web traffic from Facebook. In essence, Facebook is calling the bluff of Australian law and the media companies that push it – they’re saying, in effect, that you need us more than we need you.

But for many users, it also changes the function of Facebook considerably. Gone are the days when Facebook was just a place to catch up with distant relatives and hunt down old lovers – like many people, I rely on it (and other social media platforms, Twitter in particular) to let the media companies that I am delivering. the latest news and to see what articles friends are sharing.