Australia is stepping up plans to allow international travel.

Australia will lift its foreign travel bans in November as part of a plan Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented on Friday. This is the second time in 10 days that authorities have accelerated the country’s plans to ease travel restrictions.

Up to last month, Australia was set to keep its borders closed until 2022. Tourism Minister Dan Tehan then said they could reopen by Christmas.

Once the borders start to open, Australian citizens and fully vaccinated permanent residents will still need to quarantine themselves at home for seven days after entering. Foreign tourists will not be able to visit immediately, but the government said it was working to allow them entry.

“It’s time to bring Australians back to life,” Mr Morrison said, announcing he would start to reverse a policy which, as of March 2020, only allows some Australians and others to enter the country and blocks all outgoing trips, except essential work.