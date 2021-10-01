Australia is stepping up plans to allow international travel.
Australia will lift its foreign travel bans in November as part of a plan Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented on Friday. This is the second time in 10 days that authorities have accelerated the country’s plans to ease travel restrictions.
Up to last month, Australia was set to keep its borders closed until 2022. Tourism Minister Dan Tehan then said they could reopen by Christmas.
Once the borders start to open, Australian citizens and fully vaccinated permanent residents will still need to quarantine themselves at home for seven days after entering. Foreign tourists will not be able to visit immediately, but the government said it was working to allow them entry.
“It’s time to bring Australians back to life,” Mr Morrison said, announcing he would start to reverse a policy which, as of March 2020, only allows some Australians and others to enter the country and blocks all outgoing trips, except essential work.
Australia’s strict Covid restrictions, including its strict border rules and local lockdowns, have been praised for helping contain infections, but have also separated families.
As vaccinations accelerate, Mr Morrison is urging heads of state to ease lockdown measures that have challenged the economy and subjected more than half of the population to strict lockdown orders for months.
The measures come amid a recent spate of nationwide infections. In Victoria, the state that includes Melbourne, authorities on Thursday reported a record 1,438 daily cases, a third of which were attributed to illegal social gatherings, including parties for last weekend’s grand finale, the Australian Super Bowl.
Starting next month, various regions will reopen at different times depending on their vaccination rates. States and territories will be able to reopen to international travel once they have fully immunized 80% of their eligible residents.
New South Wales, which includes Sydney, is on track to be the first region to cross the 80% threshold and could become Mr Morrison’s first test of pressure to allow Australians to travel abroad . The state has fully vaccinated about 65.2% of its eligible residents, according to data released by Australian authorities.
About 44% of Australia’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Our world in data project at the University of Oxford.
