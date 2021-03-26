Australia is returning to normal. But should it all?

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register now to get it by e-mail.

On a recent trip to a local cafe, I realized with some dismay that the digital control system he had started using during the pandemic was gone.

This is something that many cafes and restaurants have adopted to minimize the risk of coronavirus. You sit down and scan a QR code at your table to look at the menu, then order and pay on your phone. Someone will bring you your order. It’s also contactless that you can get while eating out.

This particular cafe is the one I head to when I’m struggling to finish an article (the motivation comes from promising me that I can buy a muffin if I hit a certain number of words). This usually means I’m not sleeping and / or very stressed out, so having pastries magically appearing on my table without needing to talk to anyone is ideal.

A waitress confirmed to me that the coffee returned to service in person as soon as it was safe to do so. Especially after the long months of isolation the Melburnians went through with our tough three month lockdown, even something as simple as the interaction you have when ordering ‘makes people feel a little better’ , she says.