Australia is returning to normal. But should it all?
The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register now to get it by e-mail.
On a recent trip to a local cafe, I realized with some dismay that the digital control system he had started using during the pandemic was gone.
This is something that many cafes and restaurants have adopted to minimize the risk of coronavirus. You sit down and scan a QR code at your table to look at the menu, then order and pay on your phone. Someone will bring you your order. It’s also contactless that you can get while eating out.
This particular cafe is the one I head to when I’m struggling to finish an article (the motivation comes from promising me that I can buy a muffin if I hit a certain number of words). This usually means I’m not sleeping and / or very stressed out, so having pastries magically appearing on my table without needing to talk to anyone is ideal.
A waitress confirmed to me that the coffee returned to service in person as soon as it was safe to do so. Especially after the long months of isolation the Melburnians went through with our tough three month lockdown, even something as simple as the interaction you have when ordering ‘makes people feel a little better’ , she says.
She’s right, of course. Cafes are by nature social places. But I can’t help but miss, just a little, the permission the CNC system has given me to be a complete introvert.
The whole thing is so insignificant that I hardly want to mention it. The pandemic has irrevocably changed our lives. Industries like hospitality and tourism could take years to recover, the mental toll of the past year is still difficult to quantify and thousands of Australians remain stranded abroad.
But as vaccine rollout accelerates and parts of Australia shed the latest binds of coronavirus restrictions (for the first time since the start of the pandemic, New South Wales has lifted all restrictions on dancing!) the question of how far we want to go back to normal has been on my mind.
Starting at 6 p.m. tonight, the Victoria government will lift a regulation that required employers to let employees work remotely during the pandemic, meaning workers can essentially be forced back into the office. The experts are anticipating clashes between employees acclimated to the conveniences of working from home and the workplace in hopes of returning to business as usual.
And in just under a week, the federal government’s coronavirus unemployment supplement will run out. When it was introduced in April, it pushed welfare benefits above the poverty line for the first time in two decades. Beneficiaries delighted being able to go to the dentist, do any maintenance they had delayed, and afford materials that helped them find work.
The supplement does not go away completely. The government has permanently increased unemployment benefits by $ 25 per week, and although it is below the level suggested by many economists and social service agencies, it is still the first major increase in decades. .
And some employers are taking steps to ensure flexibility in the workplace by no longer requiring fixed locations in job vacancies or allowing staff to work permanently within days of home.
These actions appear to be recognition of the merit of some of the different ways of living that the pandemic has imposed on us.
Digital control won’t completely replace wait staff anytime soon. But I wonder if there are any other changes that should survive in the post-coronavirus future.
What are you looking forward to for the restrictions to decrease? Was there something that happened during the pandemic that you would like to see continue? Let us know at nytaustralia@nytimes.com.
Now for this week’s stories:
-
‘I will die protecting my country’: in Myanmar, new resistance is mounting. As the country’s military kills, attacks and terrorizes unarmed civilians every day, some protesters say there is no choice but to fight the military on its own terms.
-
How are giant ships built. Large container ships play an almost incalculable role in the modern economy, responsible for delivering the vast majority of the products we buy. This week, we blocked the Suez Canal. See how they are made.
-
2 immigration paths: one leads to wealth, the other ends in death in Atlanta. The owners and workers of the spas attacked last week were immigrants with similar dreams but separated by a vast lack of money and power.
-
With a police raid and the threat of export brakes on vaccines, the EU is playing hard. The bloc is tightening export rules in a bid to speed up its disappointing Covid inoculation campaign and stem political criticism.
-
Is coffee good for us? Maybe machine learning can help you figure it out. Advice from research on coffee, and nutrition more generally, always seems to be changing. Processing large amounts of data could help us identify it.
Do you like the letter from Australia? register here or forward to a friend.
For more coverage and discussion of Australia, start your day with your Morning briefing and join us in our Facebook group.
Source link