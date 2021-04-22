World
Australia ends deals with China for reasons of national interest – Times of India
CANBERRA: Australia canceled two Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure construction agreements with a state government, provoking an angry reaction from Beijing.
Bilateral agreements with the state of Victoria were among the four vetoed under new laws that give the federal government the power to rescind international agreements entered into by lower-level governments that violate the national interest, the government said. Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne Wednesday evening.
The Belt and Road agreements concluded with Beijing in 2018 and 2019 triggered the legislative response.
The Victoria Department of Education pacts signed with Syria in 1999 and Iran in 2004 were also canceled.
“I consider these four arrangements to be incompatible with Australia’s foreign policy or unfavorable to our foreign relations,” Payne said.
the Chinese Embassy in Australia, said in a statement that the decision “further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving Sino-Australian relations.”
“This can only further damage bilateral relations and will only hurt themselves,” the embassy said Thursday, referring to the Australian government.
the Global Times, a Chinese spokesperson Communist Party, said in a headline: “Australia faces grave consequences for unreasonable provocation against China.”
The move “marks a significant escalation that could plunge icy bilateral relations into an abyss,” the newspaper added.
Australia’s bilateral relations with its most important trading partner are at their lowest point in decades. Chinese government ministers refuse to take phone calls from their Australian counterparts, and the trade disruption is widely seen as economic punishment by China.
But Payne said Thursday she did not expect China to respond.
“Australia is acting in our national interest. We are very careful and very thoughtful in this approach,” Payne said.
“It’s about making sure that we have a cohesive approach to foreign policy across all levels of government, and it’s not just one country,” she said. “It is certainly not intended to harm Australia’s relations with any country.” ‘
Victoria center-left Labour Party The government said that the Foreign Relations Act, under which the agreements were canceled, fell under the federal government.
“The Victorian government will continue to work hard to create jobs, business and economic opportunities for our state,” the statement said.
Victoria’s opposition leader Michael O’Brien, who has vowed to back away from the deals if he wins the election next year, has welcomed the federal government’s move.
O’Brien, who belongs to the same curator Liberal Party as Foreign Secretary, said the Victorian government had “ceded major infrastructure contracts to Chinese companies” under a single deal.
“In return, the Chinese government has crushed our farmers with barley tariffs. They have crushed our wine exporters with trade sanctions,” O’Brien told Melbourne Radio 3AW.
Observers have described the Victorian agreements as vague and non-binding. Some suspect that their value to the Chinese Communist Party was to exploit differences of opinion in Australia over the Belt and Road agreements, which critics say can create debt traps for poor countries.
Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said his government would not allow the Chinese Communist Party to use such agreements with Australian states for “propaganda” purposes.
“Our problem is with the values or the virtues or the perspectives of the Chinese Communist PartyDutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.
The party had militarized ports in the Asia-Pacific region and Australian security agencies had reported an increase in the level of foreign interference in the region, Dutton said.
“We are concerned about cyber attacks and we are obviously concerned about state governments making pacts with the Communist Party against our national interests,” Dutton said.
“We cannot allow these kinds of pacts, these kinds of arrangements and friendships to arise because they are used for propaganda purposes and we are just not going to allow that to happen,” a- he added.
Bilateral agreements with the state of Victoria were among the four vetoed under new laws that give the federal government the power to rescind international agreements entered into by lower-level governments that violate the national interest, the government said. Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne Wednesday evening.
The Belt and Road agreements concluded with Beijing in 2018 and 2019 triggered the legislative response.
The Victoria Department of Education pacts signed with Syria in 1999 and Iran in 2004 were also canceled.
“I consider these four arrangements to be incompatible with Australia’s foreign policy or unfavorable to our foreign relations,” Payne said.
the Chinese Embassy in Australia, said in a statement that the decision “further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving Sino-Australian relations.”
“This can only further damage bilateral relations and will only hurt themselves,” the embassy said Thursday, referring to the Australian government.
the Global Times, a Chinese spokesperson Communist Party, said in a headline: “Australia faces grave consequences for unreasonable provocation against China.”
The move “marks a significant escalation that could plunge icy bilateral relations into an abyss,” the newspaper added.
Australia’s bilateral relations with its most important trading partner are at their lowest point in decades. Chinese government ministers refuse to take phone calls from their Australian counterparts, and the trade disruption is widely seen as economic punishment by China.
But Payne said Thursday she did not expect China to respond.
“Australia is acting in our national interest. We are very careful and very thoughtful in this approach,” Payne said.
“It’s about making sure that we have a cohesive approach to foreign policy across all levels of government, and it’s not just one country,” she said. “It is certainly not intended to harm Australia’s relations with any country.” ‘
Victoria center-left Labour Party The government said that the Foreign Relations Act, under which the agreements were canceled, fell under the federal government.
“The Victorian government will continue to work hard to create jobs, business and economic opportunities for our state,” the statement said.
Victoria’s opposition leader Michael O’Brien, who has vowed to back away from the deals if he wins the election next year, has welcomed the federal government’s move.
O’Brien, who belongs to the same curator Liberal Party as Foreign Secretary, said the Victorian government had “ceded major infrastructure contracts to Chinese companies” under a single deal.
“In return, the Chinese government has crushed our farmers with barley tariffs. They have crushed our wine exporters with trade sanctions,” O’Brien told Melbourne Radio 3AW.
Observers have described the Victorian agreements as vague and non-binding. Some suspect that their value to the Chinese Communist Party was to exploit differences of opinion in Australia over the Belt and Road agreements, which critics say can create debt traps for poor countries.
Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said his government would not allow the Chinese Communist Party to use such agreements with Australian states for “propaganda” purposes.
“Our problem is with the values or the virtues or the perspectives of the Chinese Communist PartyDutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.
The party had militarized ports in the Asia-Pacific region and Australian security agencies had reported an increase in the level of foreign interference in the region, Dutton said.
“We are concerned about cyber attacks and we are obviously concerned about state governments making pacts with the Communist Party against our national interests,” Dutton said.
“We cannot allow these kinds of pacts, these kinds of arrangements and friendships to arise because they are used for propaganda purposes and we are just not going to allow that to happen,” a- he added.
Source link