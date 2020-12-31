Australia changes anthem to recognize Indigenous history

The lyrics of Australia’s national anthem have been changed with one word to recognize the country’s indigenous history, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Until Friday, the song began: “Australians, let us all rejoice, for we are young and free.” But as the country celebrated the start of the new year, the “youngster” was abandoned. The anthem now describes the country as “one and free”.

“Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, but the history of our country is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly recognize and respect,” said writes Mr. Morrison, who leads the Liberal Party, in an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald.

“In the spirit of unity, it is right that we now recognize this and that our national anthem reflects this truth and this shared appreciation,” he added. “Changing ‘young and free’ to ‘one and free’ doesn’t take anything away, but I think it adds a lot.”