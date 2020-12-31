Australia changes anthem to recognize Indigenous history
The lyrics of Australia’s national anthem have been changed with one word to recognize the country’s indigenous history, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.
Until Friday, the song began: “Australians, let us all rejoice, for we are young and free.” But as the country celebrated the start of the new year, the “youngster” was abandoned. The anthem now describes the country as “one and free”.
“Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, but the history of our country is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly recognize and respect,” said writes Mr. Morrison, who leads the Liberal Party, in an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald.
“In the spirit of unity, it is right that we now recognize this and that our national anthem reflects this truth and this shared appreciation,” he added. “Changing ‘young and free’ to ‘one and free’ doesn’t take anything away, but I think it adds a lot.”
This decision was supported across the political spectrum. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party said the country “should be proud of the fact that we have the oldest continuous civilization on the planet right here with First Nations peoples.” according to the BBC.
The anthem “Advance Australia Fair” was written by Peter Dodds McCormick in 1878. It became the national anthem in 1984, replacing “God Save the Queen”, and the first line was changed to make it more inclusive of women – “Australia’s son” has become “Australians all.
Critics of the “young and free” lyrics said Australia’s history began relatively recently, perhaps with the federation of Australia January 1, 1901, or the raising of a British flag at Sydney Cove on January 26, 1788. This event is officially commemorated as a public holiday, Australia Day, but some Indigenous activists refer to it as “Australia Day”. invasion ”in recognition of the Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders who lived on the mainland for over 60,000 years.
In recent years, the controversy surrounding the anthem has been sparked several times in the places where the song is usually performed: sports arenas. In 2015, soprano singer Yorta Yorta Deborah Cheetham refused to sing the anthem for the Australian Football League Grand Final in Melbourne.
“Our national anthem tells us that we are young and free,” she wrote in an essay for The Sydney Morning Herald. “Blindly, many Australians continue to accept this.”
And in recent years, a number of native Australian professional athletes have refused to sing or defend the anthem before matches or matches, including the boxer. Anthony Mundine and rugby players Cody walker and Josh Addo-Carr.
In November Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales, supported the lyrical change from “young” to “one” and told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that “it is high time that we recognize the tens of thousands of years of the First Nations peoples of this continent.”
“We have tens of thousands of years when it comes to human inhabitants,” she said. “It’s just a small gesture.”
The Sydney Morning Herald also supported the idea in a editorial the 11th of November. But he added that “the symbols are not a substitute for action, such as a change in the federal constitution to create a voice in Parliament as stated in Uluru’s declaration of the heart.”
Uluru’s statement from the heart was a call made in 2017 by Indigenous Australians for the government to enshrine a First Nations voice in the Constitution. This could mean that a group of indigenous Australians would have a voice in Parliament and would be allowed to provide input on legislation and policies affecting them. Mr. Morrison rejected the idea that he called a “third chamber” of Parliament.
