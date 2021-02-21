Australia begins COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer / BioNTech JAB

Up to four million Australians are expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily by March.

Australia launched its COVID-19 vaccination program a day ahead of schedule, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and an 84-year-old WWII survivor among the first Australians to receive the first dose of their injections of coronavirus.

Morrison and Jane Malysiak were injected with the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech at a Sydney medical center on Sunday.

Paul Kelly, the country’s chief medical officer, also received his first dose.

“We’re here making some very important remarks,” Morrison said moments before the cameras captured Malysiak being injected. “That’s safe, that’s important, and we have to start with those who are most vulnerable and on the front lines.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, watches 84-year-old Jane Malysiak become the first person in the country to receive a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine [Steven Saphore/AFP]

Doses of the Pfizer inoculations, which must be kept at temperatures well below zero, were still being distributed to 16 vaccination centers across Australia in preparation for the wider vaccine rollout on Monday.

The group injected on Sunday included a small number of elderly Australians at Castle Hill Medical Center in the western part of Sydney, senior care staff, as well as nurses and frontline workers.

The country is enjoying a second day without a single new transmission of COVID-19 in the community, officials said.

Up to four million Australians are expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily by March, while the vast majority of the country’s population will be injected by the end of October.

Priority groups for the jab include residents and workers in elderly and disability care, frontline healthcare workers, and quarantine and border workers.

Australia, a nation of 25 million people, has already obtained 10 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine as well as 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Saturday, thousands of people attended anti-vaccine rallies in major Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, to protest what they mistakenly believed to be mandatory vaccinations.

Australia has reported just under 29,000 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since March 2020. The country has ranked in the top 10 in a COVID-19 performance index.