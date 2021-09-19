World
Australia: Australia says it was ‘direct’ with France over submarine deal as crisis continues – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Australia was “frank, open and honest” with France as to his concerns over a deal on French submarines, his defense minister said on Sunday, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis.
Australia abandoned the 2016 agreement with the French naval group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing on Thursday a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and UK technology as part of a trilateral security partnership.
This decision infuriated France, a NATO ally of the United States and Great Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, and annoying China, the main rising power of the Indo-Pacific Region.
The deal has placed Washington in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France which analysts say could cause lasting damage to the U.S. alliance with France and Europe, also casting doubt on the united front that the Biden administration seeks to forge against China’s growing power.
Paris called the cancellation a stab in the back, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying relations with the United States and Australia were in “crisis”.
But Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday Australia had raised concerns with France about the order – valued at $ 40 billion in 2016 and estimated at a much higher cost today – for a few years.
“Suggestions that the concerns had not been reported by the Australian government simply, frankly, defy what is known to the public and certainly what they have said publicly over a long period of time,” Dutton said. Sky News.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he had expressed “very serious concerns” about the deal to French President Emmanuel Macron in June and made it clear that Australia “should make a decision in our national interest”.
Minister of Finances Simon birmingham said Australia had informed France of the deal but admitted on Sunday that the negotiations had been secretive, given the “huge sensitivities”.
Dutton and Birmingham declined to disclose the costs of the New Deal, although Dutton said “it will not be a cheap project”.
Australia abandoned the 2016 agreement with the French naval group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing on Thursday a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and UK technology as part of a trilateral security partnership.
This decision infuriated France, a NATO ally of the United States and Great Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, and annoying China, the main rising power of the Indo-Pacific Region.
The deal has placed Washington in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France which analysts say could cause lasting damage to the U.S. alliance with France and Europe, also casting doubt on the united front that the Biden administration seeks to forge against China’s growing power.
Paris called the cancellation a stab in the back, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying relations with the United States and Australia were in “crisis”.
But Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday Australia had raised concerns with France about the order – valued at $ 40 billion in 2016 and estimated at a much higher cost today – for a few years.
“Suggestions that the concerns had not been reported by the Australian government simply, frankly, defy what is known to the public and certainly what they have said publicly over a long period of time,” Dutton said. Sky News.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he had expressed “very serious concerns” about the deal to French President Emmanuel Macron in June and made it clear that Australia “should make a decision in our national interest”.
Minister of Finances Simon birmingham said Australia had informed France of the deal but admitted on Sunday that the negotiations had been secretive, given the “huge sensitivities”.
Dutton and Birmingham declined to disclose the costs of the New Deal, although Dutton said “it will not be a cheap project”.