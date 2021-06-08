Australia arrests hundreds in global crackdown on organized crime

A total of 224 people were arrested and 104 firearms seized in Australia while at least 35 people were arrested in New Zealand.

Australian police have arrested more than 200 people involved in organized crime after infiltrating an encrypted messaging app that opened nearly 25 million messages on ‘industrial scale’ drug imports and murder plots, they said. officials said.

They announced Tuesday that the joint operation between Australia and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, which began in 2018, had trapped criminals involved in the global drug trade in Australia, Asia, in South America and the Middle East.

Dubbed “Operation Trojan Shield,” forces from 16 countries watched as Mafia members, Asian crime syndicates and illegal motorcycle gangs discussed drug trafficking, money laundering and even gangs.

Australia has dealt “a blow to organized crime – not just here, but a blow that will resonate around organized crime around the world.” It is a turning point in the history of Australian law enforcement, ”Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Australia did not detail any arrests in other countries, but said Interpol and the FBI would hold press conferences later on Tuesday.

The plan, which was devised by Australian law enforcement officials and the FBI in 2018, saw US officials take control of a messaging app called AN0M, which authorities said was popular with organized criminals.

When a figure of the Australian underworld distributed the application to its associates as a secure means of communication, law enforcement authorities could monitor all of their messages.

“We have been in the back pockets of organized crime,” Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters at the same press briefing.

“All they talk about is drugs, violence, beatings against each other, innocent people who are going to be murdered.”

“Murder plot”

Kershaw said a murder plot involved plans to attack a cafe with a machine gun, while a family of five was also targeted – attacks authorities said they were able to prevent.

A total of 224 people were arrested on Monday and 104 firearms seized along with nearly A $ 45 million ($ 34.9 million) in cash.

A total of 525 charges have already been laid, but authorities are expecting more in the coming weeks.

In addition to ensuring the ability to decrypt messages in real time, the FBI and others have reportedly launched an elaborate plot to encourage suspected criminals to use AN0M cryptophones.

The devices did not have email, call or GPS services and could only send messages to other AN0M phones. They could only be purchased on the black market and required a code from an existing user to access them.

Australian media reported that agencies helped distribute the phones to known suspects – including an Australian drug boss on the run in Turkey – in an attempt to gain trust.

“Criminals had to know a criminal to get a device,” Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

‘Industrial scale’

New Zealand police said it was “the world’s most sophisticated police action against organized crime to date.”

According to a New Zealand police statement, more than 300 authorities have executed 37 warrants as of last Monday.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said 35 people have been arrested across the country so far on 900 “serious drug trafficking, money laundering and other conspiracy charges” and are due in court on Tuesday.

New Zealand police seized methamphetamines, guns and millions of dollars in cash and assets during the operation.

“The arrest warrants are coming and we expect a number of more arrests to be made,” Williams told reporters in Auckland.