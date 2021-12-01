Australia announces survey of tech giants

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said big tech companies have a responsibility to keep their platforms secure.

Australia will conduct a broad parliamentary inquiry into the behavior of the world’s biggest tech companies and the need for new legislation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

Australia has led global efforts to curb the powers of Alphabet and Facebook, putting in place legislation that has been touted as a blueprint for others to copy.

Raising the possibility of further regulation, Morrison said on Wednesday that the new investigation would have a broad reach, including asking lawmakers on the committee to investigate the algorithms used by social media platforms, the way companies check the ‘identification and age, and the extent to which restrictions on these are enforced.

“Big tech has big questions to answer,” Morrison told reporters. “Big tech created these platforms, they have a responsibility to make sure they’re secure.”

New laws

The announcement of a new investigation risks fueling tensions between the Australian government and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, as well as Google.

Earlier this year, Australia put in place tough new laws that require tech companies to pay local media outlets for content, while Canberra proposed laws that would require them to share the identities of people with accounts. anonymous if someone else accused them of defamation.

When Australia proposed legislation requiring the two companies to pay local media for news content, Google threatened to shut down its Australian search engine, while Facebook removed all third-party content from Australian accounts for over a decade. ‘one week.

The two eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after a series of legislative amendments.

The commission in charge of the new investigation will deliver its conclusions by February 15, 2022.