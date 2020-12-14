Australia and New Zealand plan to ease travel restrictions and other news from around the world.
The New Zealand government intends to create a travel bubble with Australia in the first quarter of next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
The arrangement would allow people to travel freely between Australia and New Zealand without the need to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Passengers arriving from New Zealand are already exempt from quarantine requirements in Australia.
The travel bubble was “pending confirmation” from Australian officials, Ms Ardern said at a press conference, and would depend on “the absence of significant changes in one’s situation. other country”.
New Zealand, a population of around five million, has managed to avert the worst of the pandemic, with 2,096 cases and 25 lives lost, according to a New York Times Database. In Australia, which has a population of around 25.5 million, 28,031 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 908 have died.
The New Zealand and Australian governments announced in May that they had reached a formal agreement to form a travel bubble as soon as it was safe to do so. But the surge in new cases, notably in Victoria, Australia, has left plans on hold.
Ms Ardern said she would not give a more detailed timeline for when the bubble could establish. Details still need to be worked out, she said, including how the airlines would handle the travel corridor and what the two countries’ contingency plans would be in the event of another outbreak.
Here’s what you need to know about coronavirus news from around the world:
Officials in South Korea have ordered schools in the Seoul metropolitan area to put all classes online from Tuesday until at least the end of the year. Additional measures could be announced this week as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak to date. South Korea, which has a population of around 50 million, reported 718 new cases on Monday, up from a record 1,030 the day before.
Singapore Monday became the first Asian country to approve a coronavirus vaccine made by U.S. drug maker Pfizer, announcing that the first shipment would arrive this month and be offered free to Singaporeans and longtime residents. In a speech to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also announced the lifting of restrictions on the pandemic, saying the government would allow groups of eight to assemble, from the current limit of five, to from December 28. Singapore has also agreed to buy vaccines from US drugmaker Moderna and Chinese company Sinovac. “If all goes according to plan, we will have enough vaccines for everyone in Singapore by the third quarter of 2021,” Lee said.
Officials in Germany urged the public not to rush to stores to finish their Christmas shopping this week, because all but those who sell essentials ready to close wednesday in the midst of increased lockdown. Germany announced stricter measures on Sunday after weeks of a partial lockdown that kept schools and stores open but failed to adequately tackle the rising number of new coronavirus cases.
Austria completed its first nationwide mass coronavirus testing on Sunday, revealing around 4,200 apparently asymptomatic infections. Just under a quarter of the country’s population participated in the free screening, available to anyone over the age of 6 who had not been ill in the past three months. Rudi Anschober, the Austrian Minister of Health, called it “not only a good start, but a successful step to contain the pandemic in Austria”.
