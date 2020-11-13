Aung San Suu Kyi’s party confirmed as winner in Myanmar election

Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party has won enough parliamentary seats to form the next government, official results showed on Friday, in a poll contested by military-aligned opposition and criticized by advocacy groups Rights.

According to the latest batch of results from Sunday vote, Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won the 322 seats in the bicameral legislature needed to form a government.

The NLD won 346 of the 412 that were declared, with 64 more yet to be announced. The ruling party said earlier this week that its own tally showed it had won a landslide victory.

“People have clearly understood the need for the NLD to gain enough voice to form a government on its own,” NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP news agency, adding that this would help “minimize political conflicts”.

Confirmation of the comfortable victory will be a welcome boost for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi who had an eventful first term marked by a brutal crackdown in 2017 against the Rohingya ethnicity who are now the subject. of an investigation into the genocide, a failure to make meaningful progress on the country’s myriad ethnic conflicts and now on the coronavirus.

Myanmar suffered from nearly 50 years of isolation and decadence under strict military rule, and Aung San Suu Kyi herself spent many years under house arrest before the generals began to loosen their grip on power. and the first elections were held in 2011.

Even now, his government is required to rule with military involvement, especially in the areas of security and defense, under a constitution drafted during the reign of the generals.

This time, the ballot was seen as a referendum on Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, which maintained its popularity at home even as the Rohingya crisis damaged its international reputation. The Rohingya were excluded from the ballot, while the vote was canceled in some conflict areas, affecting some 1.5 million people.

Results questioned

The main opposition party, the Army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), won 24 seats, according to the official partial results.

The USDP raised objections to Wednesday’s poll and demanded a new vote as soon as possible “in order to have free, fair, impartial and free from unfair campaigning” elections.

A USDP spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment on Friday.

Myanmar police were deployed to the Union Election Commission building in Naypyidaw after protesters staged a rally to demand a new election [Thet Aung/AFP]

Yangon-based analyst Khin Zaw Win warned the coming months could be complicated, adding that the situation was a consequence of the government-appointed UEC being filled with “yes-men.” and incompetent ”.

But even if some results were canceled, “the NLD landslide is so big it wouldn’t change the overall result,” said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.

International and domestic observers said the vote went smoothly and without major irregularities, but there were criticisms of the commission’s lack of transparency and its cancellation of polls in many ethnic minority areas. which sparked more upheaval in already turbulent areas.

Some will conclude that the electoral process is not working for them and will choose “political insurgency or insurgency instead,” Horsey warned.

The electoral commission said on Wednesday that all allegations of irregularities came from a minority of participants.

The NLD has also demanded proof of wrongdoing, while the military, in an earlier statement, said the election was successfully held.