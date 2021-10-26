Aung San Suu Kyi to defend himself in Myanmar “show trial”

More than eight months after his arrest by the army in a coup, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, head of Myanmar’s ousted civilian government, and his lawyers were due to mount his defense for the first time on Tuesday during a closed hearing. .

Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was scheduled to appear in a specially-built courtroom in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, where the prosecution has spent the last few months presenting its case on charges of “”incitement to public unrest, illegally import walkie talkies and breaking coronavirus regulations.

No journalist, diplomat or member of the public has been allowed to appear in court. If found guilty of all 11 charges against her, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi could be sentenced to a maximum of 102 years in prison.

Tuesday’s hearing came as President Biden prepares to attend virtual summit with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week, the first time in four years that a US president will attend the annual meeting. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the Myanmar junta, was excluded from the meeting, where discussions are expected to focus on the crisis in Burma.