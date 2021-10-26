Aung San Suu Kyi to defend himself in Myanmar “show trial”
More than eight months after his arrest by the army in a coup, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, head of Myanmar’s ousted civilian government, and his lawyers were due to mount his defense for the first time on Tuesday during a closed hearing. .
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was scheduled to appear in a specially-built courtroom in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, where the prosecution has spent the last few months presenting its case on charges of “”incitement to public unrest, illegally import walkie talkies and breaking coronavirus regulations.
No journalist, diplomat or member of the public has been allowed to appear in court. If found guilty of all 11 charges against her, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi could be sentenced to a maximum of 102 years in prison.
Tuesday’s hearing came as President Biden prepares to attend virtual summit with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week, the first time in four years that a US president will attend the annual meeting. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the Myanmar junta, was excluded from the meeting, where discussions are expected to focus on the crisis in Burma.
Experts say there is no doubt Ms Aung San Suu Kyi will be sentenced and the trial is an attempt by the military to prevent her and her party, the National League for Democracy, from returning to office after a landslide electoral victory last November. . The United Nations and foreign governments described the trial as politically motivated.
“This is a political show trial,” said David Scott Mathieson, a senior Myanmar analyst. “They will find her guilty on several fronts, send her to house arrest and then hope that she dies in isolation.”
The courts subjected Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi to what she called a grueling schedule, with hearings four days a week. Earlier this month, she demanded that the number of trial days be kept at two per week, citing fatigue, but the court dismissed her request.
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi is facing three simultaneous trials on 10 of the 11 charges against her. The first trial concerns the two counts of walkie-talkie, two counts of Covid protocol and one count of inciting public unrest based on statements issued by NLD officials after his arrest.
The other two trials concern one charge of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which prohibits the sharing of state information that could be useful to an enemy, and four counts of corruption. The trial for a fifth corruption charge has not yet started.
Prosecutors have provided no physical evidence of the corruption charges, which include allegations that Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi accepted cash and gold bribes. She called these charges “absurd. “
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi and her enduring popularity in Myanmar have long been a thorn in the side of the Burmese military, which ruled for half a century after taking power in 1962. The military held her in residence. monitored for a total of 15 years. and invalidated the first election she won in 1990. He began to loosen his grip on power in 2010 and Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi again led her party to victory five years later.
During her five years as the country’s civilian leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi has been locked into a difficult power-sharing deal with the military. Under the constitution drafted by the generals, the military retains control of the military and police, appoints its own commander-in-chief, and controls a quarter of parliament.
After 2016, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi’s party controlled the civilian part of the government. His detractors have criticized him for not having overhauled the judicial system and replaced the judges supported by the army when she had the opportunity.
It’s a decision that can haunt her.
Myanmar’s judiciary is known to side with the military in human rights and political matters. Judge hearing Official Secrets Act case U Ye Lwin sentenced two Reuters journalists who uncovered a massacre Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State to seven years in prison in 2018 on the same charge.
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi is being held at an undisclosed location near Naypyidaw. Earlier in her detention, she was transported to court by vehicle blindfolded, according to one of his lawyers.
The junta has since banned its five lawyers from speaking to the media about its case, saying their communications could “destabilize the country.” The generals also forbade him to meet foreigners, including one sent from ASEAN, which is trying to negotiate an end to the violence caused by the coup.
In trying to eliminate her as a political force, the junta’s case against Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi only uplifted her in the eyes of many of her compatriots. His face and name appear on signs held up by protesters across the country.
The national anti-coup movement has shown no sign of abating despite regular military bombings, the murder of more than 1,190 people and the arrest of more than 9,000. The country is now on the brink of a civil war, according to the UN special envoy to Myanmar, and thousands of refugees entered India.
Ms Aung San Suu Kyi is on trial along with the country’s ousted president U Win Myint, who is accused of violating Covid and incitement protocols. On February 1, just hours before NLD lawmakers were supposed to sit in parliament, the military arrested Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi and senior party officials, including Mr. Win Myint, accusing them of electoral fraud. .
Earlier this month, Mr. Win Myint said that in the early hours of February 1, two army officers called for his resignation and he cited health issues as the reason, according to U Khin Maung Zaw , a lawyer representing him and Ms. Aung. San Suu Kyi. Mr. Win Myint said he refused and was warned that his defiant attitude could cause problems. He told court earlier this month that he rather die than consent to the army’s proposal.
Source link