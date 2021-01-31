Aung San Suu Kyi, ruling party leaders detained in Myanmar

Sweep follows military questioning of election results with Parliament due to sit this week.

Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other ruling party figures were arrested in a series of early morning raids, the ruling National League for Democracy spokesperson said on Monday after days escalating tensions between his civilian government and the country’s military. talk completely about a coup.

Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters news agency that Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were “taken away” in the wee hours of the morning.

“I want to tell our people not to react recklessly and I want them to act according to the law,” he said.

Myo Nyunt later told AFP news agency that given the situation, “we have to assume that the military is staging a coup.”

Myanmar’s parliament, where the military gets a quarter of the seats and also has a proxy, the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), was due to sit in the country’s capital, Naypyitaw, on Monday.

“It feels like this is the start of a military takeover,” Ali Fowle of Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera in Yangon, noting that politicians from states and regions, as well as Prominent political activists were also arrested. Mobile and telephone networks were experiencing disruption, while state media were also reported to be off-air.

Burmese army chief Min Aung Hlaing threatened to abolish the constitution last week in comments fueling rumors of a military takeover [File: Ye Aung Thu/Pool via Reuters]

“Due to the current communication difficulties, we would like to respectfully inform you that the regular programs of MRTV and Myanmar Radio cannot be broadcast,” Myanmar Radio and Television said in a post on its Facebook page.

Election in question

The NLD won the November election by a landslide, but the military is waging a months-long campaign to discredit the result, despite no firm evidence of wrongdoing.

Last week, the situation worsened when military leader Min Aung Hlaing threatened to abolish the constitution. Two days later, the military backed down, saying the media had taken Min Aung Hlaing’s comments out of context.

“The Tatmadaw will defend the 2008 Constitution and will act only within the limits of existing laws,” he said on Saturday.

Across Yangon, the country’s largest city and commercial capital, many people began to fly the NLD’s red flag in solidarity with the ruling party, while banners were also erected in the streets to declare their support. to the elected government.

“This is at a critical time,” said Damien Kingsbury, a Myanmar expert at Deakin University in Australia. “It is either the end of military involvement in Myanmar politics or a coup. There is no common ground on this. This is the critical moment. “

A banner erected in support of Aung San Suu Ky and the elected government of Yangon. The new parliament was due to sit on Monday [Thein Zaw/AP Photo] Military supporters holding Myanmar’s national flags march to protest the election commission [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]

The past week has also been marked by rival protests in favor of the NLD and the military.

Myanmar, which was once a British colony, was ruled by the military for decades before beginning a transition to democracy in 2008.

Aung San Suu Kyi is the only daughter of national independence hero Aung San, and has spent years under house arrest under military rule.