Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar State Councilor Suu Kyi’s Party Set To Win Second Term in Myanmar Polls | World News – Times of India
BANGKOK: MyanmarThe citizens of this country go to the polls on Sunday in a bid to support the nascent democracy they helped install just five years ago.
There are around 37 million registered voters, though turnout is expected to suffer due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases.
In 2015, the possibility of ending more than five decades of army-led rule was very exciting.
The National League of Democracy party of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi roared at a landslide electoral victory, and she became the leader of her country after many difficult years at the forefront of a nonviolent struggle against military dictatorships that has won international admiration.
This year, his party is expected to lead the polls again, but some critics say his administration has failed to embrace democratic principles.
The chances of a real reform were always risky, because the constitution of 2008 drafted under the army ensures him enough seats in the parliament to block the changes of charter. The main ministries are also under the control of the army.
Critics accuse 75-year-old Suu Kyi and her party of being more concerned with entrenching power than encouraging broad-based democracy.
“This time, neither Aung San Suu Kyi nor his party is bringing democracy to Myanmar. Instead, they are trying to introduce a democratic one-party system, ”accused Khin Zaw Win, director of the Tampadipa Institute, a Yangon-based policy advocacy group.
By weakening the other parties, there was little real policy debate during the campaign. Myanmar needs a better political mix, he said.
Even the voting process became entangled in controversy, as the State Election Commission was accused of complicity with Suu Kyi’s ruling party by canceling the vote in some areas where critical government parties were certain to win. seats.
The Union Election Commission insisted that the vote was canceled due to armed conflict with ethnic guerrillas in those areas.
The move was one of many points criticized last week by Thomas Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar.
Majority-Buddhist Myanmar, he said, would not be able to hold free and fair elections “as long as … the right to vote is denied on the basis of race, ethnicity or of religion, as is the case with Rohingya. ”
Long-standing prejudices against the Rohingya Muslim minority, who many consider to have immigrated illegally from South Asia even though their families have lived in Myanmar for generations, have deprived most of them of citizenship rights. .
Myanmar’s Western friends were shocked by the brutal counterinsurgency campaign waged by the Myanmar military in 2017 that caused an estimated 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, leading to charges of genocide.
It also put Suu Kyi’s reputation with Western admirers in a spin when she failed to hold back the security forces. But for most Burmese, the Rohingyas are not a problem in elections.
Andrews also said opposition political parties claim they are denied access to state media and that their posts have been censored for criticizing government policies.
Coronavirus control measures have severely restricted the traditional large-scale campaigning by all parties, but Suu Kyi enjoys frequent reports in state media about her performance of her official duties and regular updates on the fight. against the coronavirus diffused on it Facebook page.
His administration had previously been criticized by defenders of freedom of expression. It has abolished some censorship and licensing laws, but aggressively uses defamation and telecommunications laws against journalists and activists critical of the government and the military.
The failure of much-vaunted plans to reconcile with the country’s ethnic minorities is another dent in Suu Kyi’s reputation.
Minority ethnic groups, mainly in border areas, have for decades engaged in a recurring armed struggle for autonomy.
In 2015, ethnic political parties struck tactical deals with the NLD to secure victory over the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, the main challenger to Suu Kyi’s party.
This year, disappointed by Suu Kyi’s failure to strike a deal expanding their political rights, they will only push their own candidates.
Nevertheless, Suu Kyi remains by far the most popular politician in the country.
“I think it’s really the personal support, even love, that many people have for Aung San Suu Kyi herself, almost regardless of the performance of the government administration, the performance of the economy, etc., “said Richard Horsey, a political analyst based in Yangon. of his call.
