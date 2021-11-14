AU envoy warns Ethiopia talks will fail without ceasefire

Olusegun Obasanjo, who is leading the international campaign to end a brutal conflict, calls on warring parties to stop military operations.

Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, expressed hope that the dialogue can end the year-long war in Ethiopia, but warned that “such negotiations cannot cannot succeed ”without an immediate ceasefire.

The former Nigerian president is leading an international campaign to end a brutal conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than two million people, including hundreds of thousands facing conditions of starvation.

In addition to Obasanjo, who left Ethiopia on Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leadership of the rebel group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman also visited the country. last week for talks.

Meanwhile, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has also been involved in regional mediation efforts, landed in Ethiopia on Sunday for a one-day surprise visit, with Abiy posting photos of the couple on Twitter.

I welcome my dear brother President Uhuru Kenyatta to his second home. pic.twitter.com/bj6XCWDHXj – Abiy Ahmed Ali (@AbiyAhmedAli) November 14, 2021

Obasanjo said in a statement he was “optimistic about the possibility of finding common ground for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

But with the fighting intensified in recent weeks, he warned that “such talks cannot succeed in an environment of escalating military hostilities.”

“I therefore appeal to the leaders of all parties to cease their military offensives. This will allow the dialogue to continue to progress.

His comments preceded a visit to three African countries by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who supported Obasanjo’s mediation efforts and threatened to impose sanctions on the Abiy government and the TPLF if they do not move forward. not in the talks.

Ethiopia presented on Thursday conditions for possible talks with the TPLF, including stopping the attacks and withdrawing from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering the northern Tigray region.

“There are conditions: first, stop your attacks. Second, leave the areas you entered [Amhara and Afar]. Third, recognize the legitimacy of this government, ”Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti told reporters on Thursday.

But TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda has previously said withdrawing from Amhara and Afar before talks start was “an absolute non-starter.” Tigrayan forces said earlier this month that they seized Kemise, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital, Addis Ababa, and threatened to march on it.

The government, however, accused the TPLF of exaggerating its territorial gains and insisted that the conflict “does not come to the capital”.

The TPLF is also calling for an end to what the United Nations describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade on Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people are believed to be living in conditions bordering on famine.

Abiy sent troops to Tigray last November to overthrow the TPLF, a move he said came in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

Although the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate promised a quick victory, by the end of June, the TPLF had taken over most of Tigray before expanding to Amhara and Afar.