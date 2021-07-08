World
Attacks on US in Iraq become dangerous cycle: Experts – Times of India
AIN-AL-ASSAD AIR BASE: A twisted metal-cut truck sits next to a destroyed mosque after the latest pro-Iran attack on US interests in Iraq, which experts say is far from the last.
“The whole neighborhood was damaged, houses set on fire, windows smashed,” said resident Hamza Abdulrazzaq, his head wrapped in a bandage.
He was injured by one of the rockets, which landed in a town near the sprawling Ain Al-Assad air base.
“The government should protect us,” he added. “Why should we always have to pay the price? ”
There have already been attacks on the base in Iraq’s desert Anbar province, which houses troops from the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group.
But this operation was more important than the previous ones.
Iraqi General Hamad Namess said a total of 24 rockets were fired on Tuesday from a truck carrying flour.
“The vehicle had all the necessary authorizations to cross the checkpoints,” he told reporters on Thursday, speaking at the site of the attacks.
Fourteen of the projectiles hit their target, causing minor injuries to two base personnel, according to the coalition.
Iraq, long an arena of bitter rivalry between the United States and Iran despite their shared enmity towards ISIS, has seen an increasing number of rocket and drone attacks against American targets in recent months.
The past few days have seen repeated attacks against American interests in the west, Iraqi Kurdistan in the north, and the American embassy in Baghdad.
Some have been claimed by hitherto unknown groups demanding the departure of the “American occupier”, or promising to avenge the deaths of comrades killed in the American strikes.
But observers accuse them of existing pro-Iranian factions, operating under the aegis of the Chopped Al-Chaabi paramilitary alliance formed to fight ISIS.
Hashed commanders, integrated into state forces and become a major political actor, often praise the attacks – without ever claiming responsibility.
The Hashed has vowed revenge for the deaths of its forces in the US strikes in Iraq and Syria.
Experts warn that while neither side wants the conflict to escalate, the attacks have turned into dangerous tit-for-tat violence.
A senior military official warned that Iraqi armed groups “are playing with fire”.
“We can expect the cycle to continue,” said Marsin Alshamary, specialist in Iraq at Brooking Institution, a Washington-based think tank.
Pro-Iranian forces have carried out dozens of attacks against US interests in Iraq since the start of the year, mostly as a show of force.
Iraqi researcher Hamdi Malik from Washington Institute stated that the recent attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Eastern syria was a way to build support.
Pro-Iran groups suffered a heavy blow in January last year with the US murder of revered Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
“By failing to act when more of their inhabitants are killed, (pro-Iranian groups) risk losing their credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of their own bases,” said Malik.
They are also careful not to “lose respect in the eyes of other components of the” axis of resistance “in other countries in the region,” he said, referring to pro-Iranian forces in Syria, on Friday. Lebanon and Yemen.
On the other side, Washington “is trying to curb the influence and authority of these militias,” Alshamary said.
The Iraqi state has repeatedly condemned rocket and drone attacks, but failed to bring any perpetrator to justice, Alshamary said.
Such incidents have escalated in Iraq and Syria even as the United States and Iran conduct sensitive negotiations to revive a 2015 deal on Tehran’s nuclear activities scuttled by the Trump administration in 2018.
