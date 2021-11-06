Attacks on Civilians in Myanmar “Crimes Against Humanity”, UN Says

The head of the United Nations body responsible for investigating Myanmar’s most serious crimes said preliminary evidence collected since the army took power on February 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians ” constituting crimes against humanity ”.

Nicholas Koumjian told UN reporters on Friday that the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which he heads, has received more than 200,000 communications since the seizure of the military and has collected more than 1.5 million evidence that is being analyzed “so that one day those most responsible for serious international crimes committed in Myanmar will be held accountable for their actions.”

Determining that crimes against civilians appear to be widespread and systematic, he said investigators saw patterns of violence – a measured response by security forces to protests in the first six weeks or so after the military takeover followed. of an “increase in violence and many more violent methods used to suppress protesters.”

“It was happening in different places at the same time, which tells us that it would be logical to conclude that it was from central politics,” Koumjian said.

“And, also, we have seen particular groups being targeted, especially for arrests and detentions that appear to be without legal process. And that includes, of course, journalists, medical staff and political opponents. “

Myanmar languished for 50 years under a strict military rule that has led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating with the rise of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and investing in the country.

The February 1 coup followed the November elections which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party won by overwhelming majority and which the military rejects as fraudulent.

Since the military takeover, Myanmar has been rocked by unrest, with peaceful protests against ruling generals first turning into a low-level armed uprising in many urban areas after security forces used lethal force, followed by more serious fighting in rural areas, especially in border areas where ethnic minority militias engaged in violent clashes with government troops.

Christine Schraner Burgener told the Associated Press shortly before the end of her three-and-a-half-year term as UN special envoy to Myanmar on October 31, that the “civil war” has spread across the country.

The United Nations investigative body was established by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council in September 2018 with a mandate to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyze evidence of international crimes and violations of international law. most serious committed in Myanmar.

Koumjian, an American lawyer who has served as an international prosecutor for serious crimes committed in Cambodia, East Timor and Bosnia, was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as his head in 2019 with instructions for prepare cases that can facilitate criminal prosecutions at the national level, regional or international courts to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Koumjian said his team collected evidence from a wide variety of sources, including individuals, organizations, businesses and governments, and the evidence includes photographs, videos, testimonies and posts on the networks. social “that may be relevant to showing that crimes have taken place and who is responsible for them.” for these crimes ”.

The investigative body received information from social media companies, which it would not name, except Facebook, because it had made its cooperation public.

“We started engaging with Facebook from our inception in 2019, and they meet with us regularly,” Koumjian said. “We received some, but certainly not all, that we requested. We continue to negotiate with them and in fact, I hope we will receive more information.

He said the Human Rights Council specifically asked investigators to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into crimes against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority and the case before the International Court of Justice brought forward. by The Gambia on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingyas.

“So we share documents with these proceedings,” Koumjian said.

The lawsuits stem from the Burmese military’s harsh campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and house fires.

Koujian said, “All we do is collect evidence of the worst violence, hopefully sending a message to the perpetrators: ‘If you do this you run the risk of being held responsible. ‘ “