Attacks in France point to threat beyond extremist networks

News of the stabbing seemed to spur an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen descent into action, Abdullakh Anzorov, who grew up in France and, in recent months, has become active on extremist social media sites. On the same day of the stabbing, Anzorov began to research the addresses of individuals who had offended against Islam, according to a analysis of his Twitter account deleted by Le Monde.

In the end, he chose a middle school teacher whose presentation of Charlie Hebdo cartoons in a free speech class had irritated many Muslim parents and students. Armed with a knife and two pellet guns, he beheaded the teacher, Samuel Paty, October 16.

“In these last three attacks, there is an absence of political demand but just a religious demand,” said Wassim Nasr, a journalist specializing in the jihadist movement and author of a book on the Islamic State, adding that the attackers were “fanatics” Rather than “jihadists”.

the religious anger, resulting from the republication of the cartoons, has widened the pool of potential terrorists, Nasr said, adding that this has played into the jihadist movement’s narrative that all Muslims are affected by their struggle.

But instead of recognizing the exclusively religious fanaticism behind the attacks, the French government gave them a political dimension, he said.

“It becomes counterproductive,” he said.

The French government said the main threat came from “Islamist separatismWhat he describes as a local radical Islamist network that has launched a challenge to France’s strict secularism. In response to recent attacks, French authorities have repressed Muslim individuals and organizations that they called Islamists.

Olivier Roy, a political scientist at the European University Institute in Florence and an expert on Islam, said the French government’s response was inappropriate given the new nature of the threat.