Attackers kill 100 civilians in raid on village in Burkina Faso

The attack took place overnight, targeting residents of Solhan village in Yagha province bordering Niger.

Armed assailants killed around 100 civilians in a night attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso.

The attackers struck on Friday night, killing residents of Solhan village in Yagha province on the border with Niger, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the attackers also burned down houses and a market.

He described the attackers as terrorists but no group claimed responsibility.

The government has declared 72 hours of national mourning.

Attacks by fighters linked to al-Qaeda and the ISIL group (ISIL) in the Sahel region of West Africa have increased sharply since the start of the year, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, civilians paying the price.

Burkina Faso’s ill-equipped army struggled to contain the spread of violence.

Last year, the government asked for the help of volunteer militiamen to help the army, but they have faced reprisals from the rebels who attack them and the communities they help.

Armed groups have exacerbated religious and ethnic tensions between farming and pastoralist communities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to stimulate recruitment from marginalized communities.

The escalation of violence across the Sahel region has led to one of the world’s most acute humanitarian crises, UN agencies said last week.

Violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years, while the poor and arid country also hosts some 20,000 refugees from neighboring Mali who seek shelter from the violence.