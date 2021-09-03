Attacker shot dead after stabbing New Zealand supermarket

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the incident a “terrorist” attack, adding that the attacker was inspired by the ISIL group (ISIS).

At least six people were injured in a lone wolf knife attack at a supermarket in the New Zealand city of Auckland, before police shot him dead, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The man, known to “multiple agencies” of the government, was killed within 60 seconds of the start of the attack, Ardern said on Friday, adding that he was inspired by the ISIL group (ISIS).

“It was odious, it was wrong. It was perpetrated by an individual, not by a faith, “Ardern said, describing the attacker as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011.” He alone bears the responsibility for these acts.

Ardern said she was limited in what she could say publicly about the man, who had been under surveillance since 2016 because he was subject to arrest orders.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said authorities were confident the man was acting alone and there was no longer a danger to the community.

A video posted to social media showed shoppers at the New Lynn supermarket shortly after the assailant was attacked.

“There is someone here with a knife… he has a knife,” we hear a woman say. “Someone has been stabbed.”

A guard asked people to leave the mall shortly before about six shots rang out.

Panicked buyers

Among the injured, three were in critical condition, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, the St. John Ambulance Service said in a statement to Reuters news agency.

Witnesses told reporters outside the mall that they saw several people lying on the ground with stab wounds. Others said they heard gunshots as they ran out of the supermarket.

Videos posted online earlier showed panicked shoppers walking out of the mall looking for cover.

New Zealand has been on high alert since a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people in two mosques in the city of Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

In May, four people were stabbed in a supermarket in Dunedin, on New Zealand’s South Island.