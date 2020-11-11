Attack on the ceremony of the French consulate in Saudi Arabia leaves at least 2 injured

PARIS – An explosion injured at least two people in an attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during a ceremony organized by the French consulate for Remembrance Day on Wednesday, French officials said.

The ceremony – attended by representatives from France, Greece, Italy, Great Britain and the United States – was struck by an improvised explosive device, the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a press release.

“Such attacks against innocent people are shameful and without any justification,” the embassy added.

The attack occurs at a time of increased tensions between France and several Muslim countries, after the republication of the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo was followed by a chain of events that included two stab wounds, demonstrations in Muslim countries, and a call from certain Muslim authorities to boycott French products. Two more knife attacks on French soil by young Muslim extremists in recent weeks have further increased tensions.