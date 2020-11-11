Attack on the ceremony of the French consulate in Saudi Arabia leaves at least 2 injured
PARIS – An explosion injured at least two people in an attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during a ceremony organized by the French consulate for Remembrance Day on Wednesday, French officials said.
The ceremony – attended by representatives from France, Greece, Italy, Great Britain and the United States – was struck by an improvised explosive device, the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a press release.
“Such attacks against innocent people are shameful and without any justification,” the embassy added.
The attack occurs at a time of increased tensions between France and several Muslim countries, after the republication of the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo was followed by a chain of events that included two stab wounds, demonstrations in Muslim countries, and a call from certain Muslim authorities to boycott French products. Two more knife attacks on French soil by young Muslim extremists in recent weeks have further increased tensions.
It is unclear how many people were injured in Wednesday’s blast, and authorities have yet to release information on a potential suspect or the motives for the attack.
Nathalie Goulet, a French senator and vice-chair of a parliamentary friendship group between France and the Gulf countries, said an explosive device was apparently thrown at the cemetery. She said two injured people had minor injuries but could not give details of their identities.
The French Consul General in Jeddah, French expatriates and officials from European countries were among those who attended the ceremony, she noted. France’s foreign ministry said in a statement that “several people were injured” but did not provide further details.
Nadia Chaaya, a consulate employee who attended the ceremony, told the French press BFMTV that the attack took place towards the end of a speech by the Consul General.
“We heard this explosion,” Ms. Chaaya said. “In the heat of the moment we didn’t really get it very well, but we felt we were the target because we immediately saw the smoke and of course we were in panic mode.
Wednesday’s explosion took place as numerous Remembrance Day ceremonies were held across Europe to mark the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and allied countries to end the First War French President Emmanuel Macron attended a ceremony in Paris on Wednesday morning.
The attack in Jeddah followed several others in recent weeks that targeted France amidst the tensions on the republication of Charlie Hebdo cartoons in September.
These attacks, which French officials consider Islamist terrorism, included the stabbing of two people in front of the former Paris offices of the satirical newspaper, the beheading a teacher and the murder of three worshipers in a basilica in Nice, in the south of France.
On the same day as the attack on the basilica, a Saudi citizen injured a guard in a knife attack on the French consulate in Jeddah, raising fears that France was the target of extremists abroad.
The recent attacks in France have caused a broad repression on Muslim individuals and groups whom the authorities considered to be extremists – at the risk of alienate the country’s Muslim citizens. From October, the French government took fight against what he calls “Islamist separatism”, outlining measures intended to contain the influence of radical Islam in the country and to contribute to the development of an “Islam of France” compatible with the secular values of the nation.
Mr Macron’s own defense of the cartoons as protected freedom of expression has also fueled anger in the Muslim world, drawing threats and calls from some countries for a boycott of French products and dig a rift with some muslim nations.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been particularly critical of Mr Macron, saying last month that the French president needed “mental treatment”. Other Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, have also officially condemned the cartoons as offensive and warned against attempts to link Islam and terrorism.
In an interview with Al Jazeera last month, Mr Macron tried to harmonize the situation, stressing that his “country is a country which has no problem with any religion”. Mr Macron said he understood the feelings of Muslims shocked by the cartoons, but added that the “radical Islam” he was trying to fight was a threat to everyone, especially Muslims.