Attack on school in Nigeria: hundreds of people missing in Katsina after gunmen raid

Many parents who found their children after the attack quickly brought them home

Hundreds of students are feared missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in northwest Nigeria.

The attackers arrived on motorcycles and started shooting in the air, causing people to flee, witnesses said.

They targeted the government secondary school of science – where more than 800 students are believed to reside – in Katsina state on Friday evening.

More than 200 students were rescued, while the military and air force joined in the search for the missing.

Residents living near the boys-only boarding school in the Kankara area told the BBC that they heard gunshots around 11 p.m. (10 p.m. GMT) on Friday and the attack lasted for over an hour.

School security staff managed to repel some of the attackers before police reinforcements arrived, officials said.

In a statement on Saturday, police said during an exchange of fire some of the gunmen were forced to retreat. The students were able to climb the school fence and run to safety, they said.

However, witnesses said they saw a number of students being taken away.

A policeman was taken to hospital after being shot and wounded, police said.

Several local residents said on Saturday they had joined police in searching for the students who were still missing, while many parents said they had removed their children from school.

“The school is deserted, all the students are gone,” a witness, Nura Abdullahi, told AFP news agency.

“Some of the students who escaped returned to town this morning, but others returned by bus,” he added.

Katsina is the home state of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently there for a week-long private visit.

Friday’s attack came two days after a village chief and 20 others were kidnapped in another part of the state.

In 2014, more than 270 girls were abducted by militant Islamist group Boko Haram from a school in the town of Chibok, northeast Nigeria.