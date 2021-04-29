Attack on medical clinic in Germany: 4 killed, 1 injured – Times of India

An ambulance stands on the railing of the Oberlinik hospital in Potsdam, Germany, Wednesday April 28, 2021, where 4 people were killed (AP)

BERLIN: Four people killed and one seriously injured in attack on facility clinical in Germany police said Thursday.

Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense and extreme violence,” but gave no details of the circumstances of the killings in the eastern town of. Potsdam .

A 51-year-old employee was arrested “on strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said.

The motivation for the attack is not known, they added.

Those killed are said to be patients of the clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

Brandenburg State police were called to the Oberlin clinic at around 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to reports, with the victims later found in their rooms.

The police also imposed an information blackout.

The clinic specializes in helping people with disabilities, providing home care. The site includes housing, schools and workshops.