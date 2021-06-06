Attack in Burkina Faso: at least 160 dead in a raid on a village

Burkinabé army struggles to contain militant violence

Gunmen killed at least 160 people in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the country’s worst attack in recent years, officials said.

Houses and the local market were torched in the raid on Solhan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

No group has claimed to be behind the violence, but Islamist attacks are increasingly common in the country, especially in border areas.

The UN chief said he was “outraged” by the incident.

António Guterres “strongly condemns the heinous attack and underlines the urgent need for the international community to redouble its support to member states in the fight against violent extremism and its unacceptable human toll,” said his spokesperson.

A total of 160 bodies were found in what local authorities in Solhan described as three mass graves on Sunday, AFP news agency reported.

“It was the residents themselves who began to exhume the bodies and bury them after transporting them,” said an anonymous local source, according to AFP.

The number of people killed in Solhan has risen from previous reports of around 132 deaths, and there are fears the death toll will continue to rise.

Following the announcement of the attack on Saturday, Burkinabe President Roch Kaboré decreed three days of national mourning, writing in a tweet that “we must stand united against the forces of evil”.

He called the attack “barbaric” and said security forces were trying to find the perpetrators.

In another attack on Friday evening, 14 people were reportedly killed in the village of Tadaryat, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Solhan.

Last month, 30 people died in an attack in eastern Burkina Faso.

The country faces a worsening security crisis, like many of its neighbors, as armed groups carry out raids and kidnappings across much of the region.

In May, the Burkinabè army launched a large-scale operation in response to an upsurge in militant attacks. Despite this, security forces are struggling to prevent violence that has forced more than a million people from their homes in the past two years.

The story continues

Africa’s semi-arid Sahel region has been hit by an insurgency since militants captured large parts of northern Mali in 2012 and 2013.

French forces supported troops from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso to fight the militants.

But this week France has interrupted its cooperation with Mali on the recent coup there.