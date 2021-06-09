Attack in Afghanistan kills 10 at charity clearing landmines

KABUL, Afghanistan – At least 10 people have been killed and 16 others injured in an armed attack on staff of an Anglo-American charity in Afghanistan that has cleared landmines in the country for decades, said Wednesday officials.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban for the attack on Tuesday night at a demining camp in northeastern Baghlan province targeting employees of HALO trust. He said the victims were all Afghan citizens and the injured had been transferred to hospitals.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, denied any involvement and said the area where the “horrific” attack took place was not under the control of the militant group. He added in a post on Twitter: “We condemn the attacks on the helpless and regard them as brutality. We have normal relations with NGOs, our mujahedin will never commit such brutal acts.

The HALO Trust condemned the attack in a declaration Wednesday. He said 110 men from local communities carried out humanitarian work in the demining camp when an “unknown armed group” attacked.