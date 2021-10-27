ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang Invited to Speak at “China Blockchain Day”

At the conference, the classic quote from ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang: “The world belongs to you, belongs to us too, ultimately the world belongs to the crypto holders.”

New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – October 27, 2021) – October 21, 2021, to thoroughly investigate and implement the spirit of Secretary General Xi Jinping’s important blockchain speech, the “China Blockchain Day ”organized by the Blockchain professional committee of the China Communication Industry Association was held at Xinglin Villa of the State Council.

“Blockchain Day in China”

This conference invited Mr. Wu Zhongze, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, member of the Education, Science, Culture and Health Committee of the 11th National People’s Congress, Mr. . Wang Bingke, chairman of the China Communication Industry Association, Mr. Wang Jun, executive director of the Blockchain Special Committee of the China Communication Industry Association, and a number of executives and d Outstanding experts, including Blockchain Reform – Chinese Thinking author Mr. Zhu Youping and ATOSHI CEO Mr. Liao Wang will deliver speeches and exchange ideas.

Mr. Wu Zhongze, Former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology

The conference was chaired by Deputy Secretary-General Wu Yanfang and Secretary-General He Chao with the Blockchain Professional Committee of the China Communications Industry Association. Mr. Wang Bingke, president of the China Communications Industry Association, gave the opening speech.

Mr. Wang Bingke, President of the China Communications Industry Association

After the opening ceremony, blockchain industry experts gave speeches on “Promoting Blockchain Reform Action”. Among them, ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang mentioned in his speech, “The joint publication of 18 ministries and committees may raise many concerns about the future of blockchain. However, the blockchain belongs to the world. If we are to draw a correct conclusion, we should look at this issue from the point of view of the world. China’s policies are not aimed at curbing the development of blockchain, but at enabling blockchain to develop in a healthy and orderly manner in accordance with the current situation in China. From a time perspective, no one can stop the blockchain trend. For example, Bitcoin is now worth $ 66,000. As the number of people holding it increases, it can reach $ 100,000, $ 200,000, or even over $ 1 million in the future. Bitcoin is the simplest example of the power and vitality of this industry. Blockchain can solve the problem of trust and meet the needs of social development in real life. Confidence is priceless. Confidence in finance can greatly improve payment efficiency and production efficiency, reduce payment costs to 1%. When blockchain is applied to copyright, copyright can be transferred immediately. When blockchain is applied to e-commerce, customers can participate in the distribution of wealth and enjoy the dividends of economic development. “

CEO Liao Wang speaks at the forum

“The future scale of the blockchain industry will be very huge. The power of blockchain finance is endless. A giant company will surely appear in the blockchain field, and its market capitalization will be more than 10 times that of the most big business today. “

ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang

Next, CEO Liao Wang analyzed the application of blockchain in the financial industry from a geographical point of view: “At present, China is in a period of exchange control, so the development of the blockchain finance in China is relatively limited. However, China is encouraging other technical aspects of blockchain applications. Much like this conference, it was called to fully implement the spirit of President Jinping’s important blockchain speech. There are many countries where forex is open, so blockchain finance will usher in rapid development there. Especially for those countries that do not have their own currency, they appreciate the simplicity, efficiency and the potential for unlimited added value of blockchain finance. In these countries, blockchain finance will play a big role.

ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang

Next, ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang gave an example of his own business and shared approaches to blockchain reform with his years of research and investment experience. He said, “ATOSHI strengthens the real economy with blockchain technology. For example, our mall has a strict review system. It will review every item on the shelves to make sure that the prices of the products are not over. higher than Jingdong and Taobao. In JD and Alibaba, at least tens of thousands of employees are required to conduct exams in this way. Our exam cost is almost zero, because our users can participate in the exam. Our mall has more than 7 million users, many of whom consider the mall to be their own business. This is a particularly powerful motivation that promotes rapid development of the mall. Compared to traditional e-commerce, it is a very big advantage. “

Mr. Liao also added, “We are using blockchain to enable our short video application (Detok) to compete with Tik Tok. Detok has more functions than Tik Tok. He has roles of buyer and seller, and a benefit reviewed.In addition, we also turn videos into NFT assets, so that users can buy, sell and rent.

Forum speakers exchange ideas

In addition, ATOSHI organizes charities and ATOSHI games to strengthen the real economy. Over the past two years, ATOSHI has achieved tremendous success. I am full of confidence in the blockchain which strengthens the real economy, and full of expectations for the future of the company. He said there are tens of thousands of roads for blockchain reform. wide road that suits them.

Finally, CEO Liao concluded in a very witty and humorous tone: “The world belongs to you, belongs to us too, ultimately the world belongs to the crypto holders.” Warm applause and approval erupted from the audience. Many participants said these words were very classic.

The success of “China Blockchain Day” allows us to see the blockchain trend more clearly. We need to see blockchain as a core technology, as an important breakthrough for independent innovation and industrial innovation.

Company Name: Atoshi Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Liao Wang

E-mail: liao@atoshi.org

Website: https://www.atoshi.org/

